Rico Abreu back on top with MOWA, top-five at Knoxville

ST. HELENA, Calif. (July 27, 2020) – Winning has been an ongoing trend for St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu, and for the second time in 2020, Abreu found himself in Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) victory lane, this time during action at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois, on Friday, July 24.

Aided by some tough luck that fell upon the race leader, Abreu inherited the top spot at Jacksonville with just one circuit remaining, ultimately surviving a one lap dash to the finish with Sikeston, Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg in tow.

Abreu started ninth on the main event grid, driving on to secure his fourth Jacksonville Speedway victory in as many attempts, as well as his fifth feature win of the season.

Although not concluding his weekend with a second consecutive trip to Knoxville Raceway victory lane, Abreu made the most of his visit to the Sprint Car Capital of the World and ended his evening with a fifth-place performance after starting tenth on the grid. A fourth-place finish during heat race competition secured his spot on the feature starting lineup.

With all results considered, Abreu now owns 18 top-ten finishes thus far in 2020, 15 of which were scored inside the top-five. Abreu’s five victories have been accomplished at five different venues; Lincoln (Pa.) Speedway, Muskingum County Speedway, Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, and Jacksonville Speedway.

“I can’t say enough about my team right now. Things are definitely clicking. I’m not sure we were the fastest car on Friday at Jacksonville, but sometimes being in the next best spot will work out in your favor. We were in a prime position and we took advantage of the winning opportunity presented to us,” Rico Abreu said, driver of the Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing/Abreu Vineyards/Curb Records/Lucas Oil Products/Salty’s BBQ/Priority Aviation/Self Made Racing/Whistle Stop Bar and Grill/Stadelhofer Construction/No. 24 sprint car. “We have a lot of racing on our agenda over the next few weeks. We want to do whatever we can to keep this momentum going.”

Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing have not finalized plans for the coming weekend. Fans are encouraged to stay alert on social media for continuing updates pertaining to Rico Abreu’s racing agenda.

