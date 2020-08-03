Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (August 3, 2020) Expanding to six nights, the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products will see events through Kansas, Oklahoma, and finally Arkansas with teams racing for $3,000 to win, $300 to start each night, along with their share of $10,000 Smiley’s Racing Products inventory.

Dividing the $10,00 at the end of the Sprint Week, the high point driver will get a gift card good for $3,000 in goods and services from Smiley’s Racing Products. Second will receive a card worth $2,500. Third gets $2,000. Fourth gets $1,500, and fifth gets $1,000.

The 2020 ASCS Sprint Week starts Tuesday, August 11, at Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.), then rolls to Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.) on Wednesday, August 12. Round three will hit 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.) on Thursday, August 13, with Round four at Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.) on Friday, August 14. The fifth round of competition lands at I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.) on Saturday, August 15, with Diamond Park Speedway (Murfreesboro, Ark.) on Sunday, August 16.

The format will follow that of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. One difference from the All-Star format is A-Features during the ASCS Sprint Week will feature a 20-car field. There will be no Provisionals. Any non-transferring driver will get $100.

Other bonus money and contingencies will be announced as the week begins. All races will be streamed live on http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Need To Know

Who: American Sprint Car Series

What: Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products

When: August 11-16, 2020

Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $700; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $400; 8. $380; 9. $360; 11. $340; 12. $320; 13-20. $300; Non Transfer: $100

Point Fund Payout: 1. $3,000. 2. $2,500; 3. $2,000; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,000.

Dates, Times, and Prices:

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.)

Pits Open: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Engine Heat: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Qualifying: 7:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Grandstands: $20, Kids 10 & under are free.

Pit Pass: $35

Classes: ASCS, Stock Cars, and B-Mods

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Pits Open: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Engine Heat: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Qualifying: 7:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Grandstands: $20, Kids 12 & under are free.

Pit Pass: $35

Classes: ASCS, Factory Stocks, Stock Cars, and USRA B-Mods

Thursday, August 13, 2020 – 81 Speedway (Park City, Kan.)

Pits Open: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Engine Heat: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Qualifying: 7:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Grandstands: $20, Kids 10 & under are free.

Pit Pass: $35

Classes: ASCS and USRA B-Mods

Friday, August 14, 2020 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Pits Open: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Engine Heat: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Qualifying: 7:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Grandstands: $20, Kids 10 & under are free.

Pit Pass: $35

Classes: Champ 305 Sprints and Mini Stocks

Saturday, August 15, 2020 – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark)

Pits Open: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Engine Heat: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.

Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Grandstands: $20, Youth 12 & under: $1

Pit Pass: $30

Classes: IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Stock Cars

Sunday, August 16, 2020 – Diamond Park Speedway (Murfreesboro, Ark.)

Pits Open: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:15 P.M.

Engine Heat: 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:00 P.M.

Qualifying: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:00 P.M.

Grandstands: $20, Youth 6-12: $10, Kids 5 & under are free.

Pit Pass: $35