Lance Norick Wins E-Main at the 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2020) — Former NASCAR Truck and Busch Series competitor Lance Norick kicked off the final night of the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank on Saturday by winning the E-Main event. Norick from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma jumped into the lead on the opening circuit and led all eight laps for the victory.

Travis Reber held off pressure from J.T. Imperial over the final two laps to hold on to the runner up spot. Imperial, Jordon Mallett, Chelsea Blevins, Jett Carney, Shane Hopkins, Jesse Baker, and Adam Speckman all transferred to the D-Main event.

Both Alan Zoutte and John Anderson experienced mechanical issues while running in transfer positions. Zoutte slowed in turn two with two laps to go to bring out a caution flag while Anderson slowed just after the restart while running in the final transfer spot.

30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday August 8, 2020

E-Main (8 Laps)

1. 90-Lance Norick

2. 88R-Rowdy Reber

3. 75X-J.T. Imperial

4. 14M-Jordon Mallett

5. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

6. 6-Jett Carney

7. 21R-Shane HOpkins

8. 22B-Jesse Baker

9. 4S-Adam Speckman

10. 6X-Frank Rogers III

11. 1A-John Anderson

12. 33-Alan Zoutte

(First nine finishers transferred to the D-Main)