Photo Gallery: 2020 360 Knoxville Nationals A-Main Lineup ASCS National Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Kerry Madsen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kerry Madsen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Joey Saldana (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shane Golobic (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Shaffer (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Austin McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown (Serena Dalhamer photo) Lynton Jeffrey (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brock Zearfoss (Serena Dalhamer photo) Scott Bogucki (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sawyer Phillips (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dominic Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brooke Tatnell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Calvin Landis (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cory Eliason (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dylan Westbrook (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Henderson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ayrton Gennetten (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Kaeding (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (Serena Dalhamer photo)