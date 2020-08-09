Kerry Madsen Wins the 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2020) — Kerry Madsen from St. Mary’s NSW Australia was able to take advantage starting on the pole position to dominate Saturday night’s finale of the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. The win was Madsen’s first Knoxville 360 Nationals championship.

Madsen and Joey Saldana started on the front row for the 25-lap feature. Madsen led the initial start before the red flag appeared for a flip by Matt Juhl in turn three. During the second attempt to start the main Madsen motored away as Saldana raced with Shane Golobic for the second position. Golobic’s persistence paid off in turns three and four diving under Saldana to take the position on lap three.

After a caution on lap five for Lynton Jeffrey slowing on track Madsen pulled away as Brian Brown made his presence felt from seventh starting spot moving up to third around Saldana and challenging Golobic for second. Saldana then found himself in a tussle with Tim Shaffer and Brock Zearfoss for position. Zearfoss was making his own charge through the field from 9th to pass Shaffer and Saldana to move up to fourth position by lap 12.

While Madsen pulled away Brown tried to make up ground, eventually passing Golobic on lap 19 for the second position. Further back in the field Cory Eliason was another driver making moves from deep in the field after starting 15th moving into fourth with five laps to go.

Even with all of the drivers coming from deep in the field nobody had anything for Madsen as he drove away to the victory. On the final lap Brian Brown had mechanical issues and slowed, allowing Golobic to capture the second position. Eliason, Zearfoss, and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five. After driving up to second position Brown crossed the line in 10th after his mechanical issue.

30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday August 8, 2020

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2-Kerry Madsen

2. 17WX-Shane Golobic

3. 26-Cory Eliason

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

5. 17A-Austin McCarl

6. 12N-Joey Saldana

7. 14-Tim Shaffer

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel

9. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

10. 21-Brian Brown

11. 27-Carson McCarl

12. 83M-Justin Henderson

13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

14. 28-Scott Bogucki

15. 3P-Sawyer Phillips

16. 14T-Brooke Tatnell

17. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

18. 4-Terry McCarl

19. 3-Ayrton Gennetten

20. 70-Calvin Landis

21. 35M-Tim Kaeding

22. 63-J.J. Hickle

23. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey

24. 09-Matt Juhl