All Six Nights of ASCS Sprint Week Will Have Live Video Stream Via RacinBoys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 10, 2020) – Next on the horizon for the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network is six consecutive nights of sprint car competition this week.

ASCS Sprint Week begins on Tuesday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., where the spectacle is co-sanctioned by RacinBoys. From there the action shifts to Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on Wednesday. The ensuing races are Thursday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.; Friday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.; Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.; and Sunday at Diamond Park Speedway in Nashville, Ark.

Many ASCS stars along with challengers from across the country will tackle ASCS Sprint Week, which offers a points fund in addition to the $3,000-to-win, $300-to-start nightly payout.

Each night will be showcased via a live video stream to RacinBoys All Access members.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .