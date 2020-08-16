Zimmerman Takes ASCS Elite Non-Wing Honors At RPM Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

CRANDALL, Texas (August 14, 2020) Earning the pole and taking off at RPM Speedway, Justin Zimmerman captured his eighth career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Tied with Paul White for the most wins with the series following his RPM Speedway triumph, Zimmerman crossed ahead of Justin Fifield with Stephen Smith on the podium step. Scott Evans crossed fourth with Keith Martin ripping through the field from 20th to fifth.

Arizona’s Shon Deskins was sixth with Mike Merrell seventh. Paul White from 12th made it to eighth with Martin Edwards climbing 13 positions to ninth. Jason Howell completed the top-ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating rolls again on Saturday, August 15 at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

RPM Speedway (Crandall, Texas)

Friday, August 14, 2020

Car Count: 24

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Justin Fifield[1]; 2. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]; 3. 33-Mike Merrell[2]; 4. 02-Dillon Burks[5]; 5. 67-Rodney Henderson[6]; 6. V8-Robert Vetter[7]; 7. T1-Kade Taylor[4]; 8. 52-JD Fry[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester[2]; 2. 44-Jason Howell[1]; 3. 118-Scott Evans[6]; 4. 1-Paul White[4]; 5. 91-Cody Price[5]; 6. 11-Joshua Stewart[8]; 7. 79X-Keith Martin[3]; 8. 5J-Alex Houston[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 2. 7D-Shon Deskins[5]; 3. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]; 4. 82-Joshua Hanna[4]; 5. 1S-TJ Herrell[8]; 6. 77A-Rick Durham[7]; 7. 45-Martin Edwards[1]; 8. 58-Gary Floyd[6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 2. 49-Justin Fifield[2]; 3. 3S-Stephen Smith[4]; 4. 118-Scott Evans[6]; 5. 79X-Keith Martin[20]; 6. 7D-Shon Deskins[3]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell[9]; 8. 1-Paul White[12]; 9. 45-Martin Edwards[22]; 10. 44-Jason Howell[7]; 11. T1-Kade Taylor[19]; 12. 15-Jeremy Jonas[10]; 13. 82-Joshua Hanna[13]; 14. 52-JD Fry[21]; 15. 11-Joshua Stewart[15]; 16. 1S-TJ Herrell[8]; 17. 77A-Rick Durham[18]; 18. 67-Rodney Henderson[14]; 19. 91-Cody Price[16]; 20. 02-Dillon Burks[11]; 21. 22X-Steven Shebester[5]; 22. V8-Robert Vetter[17]; 23. 58-Gary Floyd[23]; 24. 5J-Alex Houston[24]