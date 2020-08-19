Pittman Along with Two Roth Motorsports Team Members Test Positive for COVID-19

(August 19, 2020) – Daryn Pittman along with two crew members for Roth Motorsports have tested positive for COVID-19. Pittman indicated that two members of his race team also tested positive and the team will not compete this weekend in North Dakota with the World of Outlaws.

Pittman released the following statement through Petersen Media:

“I just want to let everyone know I recently tested positive for Covid. My symptoms started with a fever and body aches. If you were in contact with me at Knoxville please monitor yourself as I have no idea when or where I contracted it. As of right now, Mandy and the girls are symptom free and I feel much better at this time! Unfortunately, a couple members of our race team have also tested positive as well. The Roth Motorsports team will be taking this weekend off and are hopeful to return next weekend!”

Pittman is currently sixth in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series point standings and is coming off a 10th place finish during “the One and Only” on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.