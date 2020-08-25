Hagar Records USCS Series Victory at Riverside International Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (Aug. 25, 2020) – Derek Hagar continued his successful 2020 campaign by capturing his fifth triumph of the season last Saturday at Riverside International Speedway.

“First off, we were battling brake issues from hot laps through the heat race,” he said. “The brakes kept locking up. They locked up on Lap 1 of the heat. After that we had a caution and I didn’t touch them again. I wasn’t able to use the brakes to my advantage. I rode around in third and then the guy in second made a mistake and we got by him.”

Hagar’s run from fourth to second place in a heat race put him a good spot going into the USCS Series main event. He lined up on the outside of the second row.

“We got the brakes fixed and we ran fourth most of the race,” he said. “We had a red flag with 17 laps to go. Then I found a line that worked real good for me. I got up to third and lapped traffic played a role. It held second up and I was able to do a slide job on a couple of lapped cars and second at the same time. Then I was able to chase the leader down. With four or five laps to go we got to racing each other pretty hard, sliding each other back and forth. Coming to the white flag he slid me back in turns one and two. I got on the brakes and turned underneath him. He hit the cushion pretty hard and biked up. That sealed the deal for me.”

Hagar’s victory was his fifth of the season in only 11 starts.

“We haven’t got to race a whole lot,” he said. “It feels good we can go out there and compete with these guys. This new motor should be three for three. We’ve won two of the three races with it. Every time we hit the track we’re a contender.”

Hagar plans on taking this weekend off before resuming competition Sept. 5-6 at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., with the ASCS Warrior Region.

Aug. 22 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

11 races, 5 wins, 7 top fives, 9 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 11 top 20s

Sept. 5-6 at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., with the ASCS Warrior Region

