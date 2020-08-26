U.S. 36, I-80 Tracks Make First Return in 4 Years

By Nick Graziano

OSBORN, MO — Aug. 25, 2020 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to U.S. 36 Raceway and I-80 Speedway for the first time in four years this weekend.

The Series will grace the 3/8-mile U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO on Sat., Aug. 29 and then the 4/10-mile I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, NE on Sun., Aug. 30.

Both tracks will likely produce a first time winner in some capacity as none of the current full-time World of Outlaws drivers have won at either track.

The tracks will also play a big role in the Series championship battle with five drivers still in contention for the driver championship and six teams in contention for the team championship.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:

SCHUCHART ON TOP: Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA, continues to lead the Series points with less than 20 races remaining this season. However, reigning champion Brad Sweet, who is second in points, closed within eight points last race.

To hold the lead after this weekend, he’ll look to improve upon his last performances at U.S. 36 Raceway and I-80 Speedway from 2016. He finished 17th at U.S. 36 and 20th at I-80. However, he’s proved over the last year and a half that he and his Shark Racing team can enter any track and perform well – currently holding the most top-10s in 2020 with 34.

TEAM EFFORT: David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, is on an incredible run of 18 top-10 finishes in a row – including three of his four wins this year. That has helped elevate Jason Johnson Racing to be tied with Schuchart’s Shark Racing team for the lead of the team championship points.

Gravel has missed two races this year to run an ARCA and NASCAR Truck Series race, taking him out of the driver championship. However, Parker Price-Miller filled in for him in those races to help keep JJR in championship contention. Gravel may keep his top-10 hot streak going this weekend as he finished third at U.S. 36 and eighth at I-80 in 2016.

SWEET FIGHTING BACK: Bad luck struck again for Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, at River Cities Speedway, getting sent into the wall early on. However, this time, he and his Kasey Kahne Racing team were able to overcome it. Sweet charged from the rear to finish fifth and then backed that up with a second-place run the next night.

This weekend will be another good opportunity for Sweet and KKR to keep their top-five streak going and gain more points. The last time he raced at I-80 he finished third and the in the last time he raced at U.S. 36 he finished fifth.

SCHATZ LOOKING FOR RHYTHM: After a rough week at Knoxville Raceway, where Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, was unable to score a top-10 finish, he rebounded in his home state with a third-place run at River Cities Speedway and seventh-place run at Red River Valley Speedway.

He and his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team will look to build off that to get back to their winning ways this weekend. He’ll be on the hunt for his first career win at U.S. 36 and I-80 this weekend – he finished second at I-80 and seventh at U.S. 36 in 2016. Schatz is currently only three wins away from a milestone 300 career wins.

FIRST APPEARANCES: While all of the full-time World of Outlaws drivers are looking for their first win at I-80 and U.S. 36 this weekend, several will be making their first ever Series start at both tracks. Among them are Rookie of the Year contender Mason Daniel and young guns Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild. Bill Rose will also be making his first appearance with the Series at I-80.

Daniel, of Springville, CA, is currently leading the Rookie of the Year battle by 16 points over Wayne Johnson. After going eight races in a row of not making it to the Feature, Daniel turned his fortune around in North Dakota, qualifying for both races and securing a top-20 at both events.

Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, is having a strong sophomore year with Kyle Larson Racing, currently sitting fourth in points with one win, so far. He’s currently tied with defending champion Brad Sweet for the second most top-10 finishes this year with 29. He led laps early at Red River Valley Speedway last weekend and earned a top-10 during both nights in North Dakota.

Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, is having one of the best seasons of his career, currently sitting fifth in points with two wins. He and his Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team have been contenders to win just about every weekend with their NOS Energy Drink #17 car. He finished seventh and third, respectively, last weekend in North Dakota.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, Aug. 29 at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO. Event Info / Tickets

Sunday, Aug. 30 at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, NE. Event Info / Tickets

ABOUT THE TRACK

U.S. 36 Raceway is a high-banked 3/8-mile track

Track Record – 9.846 sec. set by Paul McMahan on May 5, 2006

Online – US36Raceway.com

I-80 Speedway is a semi-banked 4/10-mile track

Track Record – 13.570 sec. set by Mark Kinser on Sept. 21, 2000

Online – I-80Speedway.com

3/8- & 4/10-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been three races on a 3/8-mile track in 2020.

Cedar Lake Speedway: Brad Sweet won on July 3 and 4

Lincoln Speedway: Sheldon Haudenschild on July 23

Red River Valley Speedway: Kyle Larson won on Aug. 22

There have been four races on a 4/10-mile track in 2020.

Jackson Motorplex: Brad Sweet won on June 25 and Logan Schuchart on June 26 & 27

Lernerville Speedway: Donny Schatz won on July 21

U.S. 36 RACEWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2016 – Joey Saldana on Sept. 17

2009 – Joey Saldana on June 26

2007 – Jason Meyers on May 11

2006 – Jac Haudenschild on May 5

I-80 SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2016 – Joey Saldana on June 22

2015 – Danny Lasoski on June 5

2014 – Joey Saldana on June 6

2003 – Danny Lasoski on May 2, Danny Lasoski on May 3

2002 – Mark Kinser on May 3, Steve Kinser on May 4, Craig Dollansky on Sept. 18

2001 – Mark Kinser on Sept. 20, Mark Kinser on Sept. 21, Mark Kinser on Sept. 22

2000 – Johnny Herrera on May 5, Danny Lasoski on May 6, Jeff Shepard on Sept. 21, Sammy Swindell on Sept. 22, Danny Lasoski on Sept. 23

1999 – Steve Kinser on July 4, Sammy Swindell on Sept. 24, Sammy Swindell on Sept. 25

1998 – Stevie Smith on April 30, Stevie Smith on May 1, Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 25, Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 26

1997 – Mark Kinser on July 6, Mark Kinser on Sept. 26, Sammy Swindell on Sept. 27

1996 – Steve Kinser on May 2, Mark Kinser on May 3, Mark Kinser on Sept. 27, Mark Kinser on Sept. 28

1995 – Mark Kinser on May 5

