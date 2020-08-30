Tyler Courtney Wins the Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 29, 2020 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Sprint Car Smackdown IX

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou (#12 Ballou), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9K KT), 3. Justin Grant (#4 TOPP), 4. Carson Short (#71p Daigh-Phillips), 5. Dakota Jackson (#17 On The Gass), 6. Stevie Sussex (#77w Wingo), 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (#51T Tafoya), 8. Brian VanMeveren (#24 VanMeveren), 9. Chris Phillips (#6p Phillips). 2:17.410

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), 2. Clinton Boyles (#57 Hazen), 3. Jake Swanson (#34AZ Team AZ), 4. Brandon Mattox (#28 Mattox), 5. Colten Cottle (#5c Cottle), 6. Chase Jones (#11AG Gray), 7. Damion Gardner (#5 Baldwin), 8. Max Adams (#5m Adams), 9. Jack James (#99 James). NT

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Dave Darland (#36d EZR/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (#47c Davis), 3. Shane Cottle (#74x Hodges), 4. Tyler Thomas (#17GP Dutcher), 5. Austin Williams (#92 Sertich), 6. Jadon Rogers (#61m Edwards), 7. Tye Mihocko (#5T Mihocko), 8. Anthony D’Alessio (#01 D’Alessio), 9. Corey Smith (#77 LG), 10. Robert Bell (#71 Bell). NT

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL QUARTERFINALS: #8 C.J. Leary (#30 Leary) defeats #1 Kyle Cummins (#3R Rock Steady); #4 Thomas Meseraull (#47 Eades) defeats #5 Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson/Marshall/Newman); #3 Buddy Kofoid (#19A Reinbold/Underwood) defeats #6 Chase Stockon (#5s KO) & #2 Brady Bacon (#69 Dynamics) defeats #7 Chris Windom (#19 Hayward)

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL SEMIFINALS: #8 C.J. Leary defeats #4 Thomas Meseraull & #2 Brady Bacon defeats #3 Buddy Kofoid

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL FINALS: #2 Brady Bacon defeats #8 C.J. Leary

INDY RACE PARTS / INDY METAL FINISHING SEMI: (15 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Tyler Thomas, 2. Carson Short, 3. Brandon Mattox, 4. Dakota Jackson, 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 6. Max Adams, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Austin Williams, 9. Colten Cottle, 10. Chris Phillips, 11. Damion Gardner, 12. Anthony D’Alessio, 13. Brian VanMeveren, 14. Jadon Rogers, 15. Jack James, 16. Chase Jones, 17. Tye Mihocko. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. Kyle Cummins (5), 3. C.J. Leary (2), 4. Brady Bacon (1), 5. Buddy Kofoid (3), 6. Chris Windom (8), 7. Logan Seavey (10), 8. Thomas Meseraull (4), 9. Chase Stockon (7), 10. Shane Cottle (17), 11. Tyler Thomas (18), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12), 13. Dave Darland (11), 14. Robert Ballou (9), 15. Dakota Jackson (21), 16. Charles Davis Jr. (14), 17. Brandon Mattox (20), 18. Jadon Rogers (23), 19. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (22), 20. Clinton Boyles (13), 21. Jake Swanson (16), 22. Justin Grant (15), 23. Carson Short (19). NT

**Chase Jones flipped during the semi. Carson Short flipped on lap 9 of the feature. Clinton Boyles flipped on lap 14 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-27 Brady Bacon, Laps 28-40 Tyler Courtney.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-1,182, 2-Chris Windom-1,178, 3-Justin Grant-1,175, 4-Chase Stockon-1,164, 5-C.J. Leary-1,136, 6-Carson Short-964, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-935, 8-Dave Darland-832, 9-Logan Seavey-806, 10-Kyle Cummins-800.

FINAL SMACKDOWN PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-22, 2-Tyler Thomas-16, 3-Brady Bacon-10, 4-Kyle Cummins-9, 5-Tyler Courtney-9, 6-Justin Grant-9, 7-Buddy Kofoid-7, 8-Chase Stockon-7, 9-Jake Swanson-7, 10-Shane Cottle-7.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-121, 2-Tanner Thorson-76, 3-Kyle Cummins-74, 4-Justin Grant-73, 5-Shane Cottle-68, 6-Kyle Larson-62, 7-Logan Seavey-62, 8-Cannon McIntosh-57, 9-Robert Ballou-51, 10-Daison Pursley-48.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 11, 2020 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Feature:

1. 33M-Matt Westfall

2. 57x-Cole Bodine

3. 23S-Kyle Simon

4. 18x-Dallas Hewitt

5. 24L-Lee Underwood

6. 9N-Luke Hall

7. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

8. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

9. 75-Dustin Clark

10. 26W-Cody White

11. 79BT-Max Guilford

12. O2-Brandon Long

13. 76-J.J. Hughes

14. 39-Matt Goodnight

15. 68G-Tyler Gunn

16. 52-Isaac Chapple

17. Og-Kyle Shipley

18. 34-Sterling Cling

19. 20G-Noah Gass

20. 77-Dustin Smith

21. 9G-Cody Gardner

22. 19-Matt Cooley