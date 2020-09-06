SUNDAY’S USAC WESTERN STATES & BCRA MIDGET SHOW AT PETALUMA IS CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 4, 2020… Petaluma Speedway and United States Auto Club (USAC) officials have announced that Sunday’s (September 6) USAC Western States & Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midget show has been cancelled.

Track promoter Rick Faeth received a direct request from Petaluma’s Mayor and City Manager to cancel Sunday’s “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race” at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds management has promised a makeup date that should be announced soon.

Petaluma’s 3/8-mile oval will host the traditional 360s of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series on Saturday, September 12th and 19th.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more updates, visit usacracing.com as well as the various social media for the United States Auto Club (USAC). In addition, you can visit the USAC Western States Midget social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SPECIAL EVENTS:

TBA: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA (West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race)

October 10: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

October 24: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA (West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race)