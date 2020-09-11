Windom Holds Off Cummins to Win at Bloomington

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Sprint Car Championship

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday September 11, 2020

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. C.J. Leary

2. Brayden Fox

3. Robert Ballou

4. Kevin Thomas Jr.

5. Anton Hernandez

6. Isaac Chapple

7. Carson Short

8. Brandon Mattox

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Shane Cottle

2. Chase Stockon

3. Chris Windom

4. Stevie Sussex

5. Jake Swanson

6. Brady Short

7. Harley Burns

8. Zach Hampton

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Jordan Kinser

2. Kyle Cummins

3. Brent Beauchamp

4. Brady Bacon

5. Jonathan Vennard

6. Tye Mihocko

7. Justin Grant

8. Chris Phillips

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Sterling Cling

2. Dave Darland

3. A.J. Hopkins

4. Jadon Rogers

5. Dakota Jackson

6. Logan Seavey

7. Alec Sipes

8. Robert Bell

INDY METAL FINISHING SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature)

1. Logan Seavey

2. Carson Short

3. Dakota Jackson

4. Anton Hernandez

5. Brady Short

6. Jake Swanson

7. Isaac Chapple

8. Brandon Mattox

9. Tye Mihocko

10. Jonathan Vennard

11. Alec Sipes

12. Justin Grant

13. Harley Burns

14. Zach Hampton

15. Robert Bell

16. Chris Phillips

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

1. Chris Windom (2)

2. Kyle Cummins (4)

3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6)

4. Chase Stockon (13)

5. Brent Beauchamp (1)

6. Stevie Sussex (5)

7. C.J. Leary (9)

8. Justin Grant (24)

9. Robert Ballou (17)

10. Brady Bacon (14)

11. Dave Darland (16)

12. Dakota Jackson (18)

13. Jake Swanson (22)

14. A.J. Hopkins (3)

15. Jadon Rogers (20)

16. Carson Short (15)

17. Shane Cottle (7)

18. Anton Hernandez (12)

19. Sterling Cling (8)

20. Brayden Fox (19)

21. Jordan Kinser (10)

22. Brady Short (21)

23. Logan Seavey (11)

24. Brandon Mattox (23)