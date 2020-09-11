Windom Holds Off Cummins to Win at Bloomington

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Sprint Car Championship
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, Indiana
Friday September 11, 2020
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. C.J. Leary
2. Brayden Fox
3. Robert Ballou
4. Kevin Thomas Jr.
5. Anton Hernandez
6. Isaac Chapple
7. Carson Short
8. Brandon Mattox
COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Shane Cottle
2. Chase Stockon
3. Chris Windom
4. Stevie Sussex
5. Jake Swanson
6. Brady Short
7. Harley Burns
8. Zach Hampton
AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Jordan Kinser
2. Kyle Cummins
3. Brent Beauchamp
4. Brady Bacon
5. Jonathan Vennard
6. Tye Mihocko
7. Justin Grant
8. Chris Phillips
INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Sterling Cling
2. Dave Darland
3. A.J. Hopkins
4. Jadon Rogers
5. Dakota Jackson
6. Logan Seavey
7. Alec Sipes
8. Robert Bell
INDY METAL FINISHING SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature)
1. Logan Seavey
2. Carson Short
3. Dakota Jackson
4. Anton Hernandez
5. Brady Short
6. Jake Swanson
7. Isaac Chapple
8. Brandon Mattox
9. Tye Mihocko
10. Jonathan Vennard
11. Alec Sipes
12. Justin Grant
13. Harley Burns
14. Zach Hampton
15. Robert Bell
16. Chris Phillips
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)
1. Chris Windom (2)
2. Kyle Cummins (4)
3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6)
4. Chase Stockon (13)
5. Brent Beauchamp (1)
6. Stevie Sussex (5)
7. C.J. Leary (9)
8. Justin Grant (24)
9. Robert Ballou (17)
10. Brady Bacon (14)
11. Dave Darland (16)
12. Dakota Jackson (18)
13. Jake Swanson (22)
14. A.J. Hopkins (3)
15. Jadon Rogers (20)
16. Carson Short (15)
17. Shane Cottle (7)
18. Anton Hernandez (12)
19. Sterling Cling (8)
20. Brayden Fox (19)
21. Jordan Kinser (10)
22. Brady Short (21)
23. Logan Seavey (11)
24. Brandon Mattox (23)