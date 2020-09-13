Josh Pelkey Takes Desert Non-Wing Victory At Arizona Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (September 12, 2020) Finally getting a chance to hit the track again in 2020, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series rolled into Arizona Speedway on Saturday night with Josh Pelkey ending up with the win.

Originally rolling to the line second to Bruce St. James, post-race tech revealed the car was equipped with hollow bolts. Illegal in the ASCS Desert Non-Wing rules, St. James was ultimately disqualified, advancing Pelkey to the top step of the night’s podium. Randy Nelson was second with Tyler Most third. Aaron Jones and Ronald Webster completed the top five.

Joe Scheopner was sixth with Pete Yerkovich in tow. Ryan Murphey, Bryan Ledbetter, Jr., and Phillip Deeney made up the top ten.

The next event is still to be determined for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Randy Nelson[2]; 2. 17-Joe Scheopner[1]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley[5]; 4. 51-Ronald Webster[4]; 5. 7X-Ryan Murphy[6]; 6. 76-Jesse Stonecipher[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7K-Bruce St James[3]; 2. 22G-Aaron Jones[1]; 3. 3M-Tyler Most[2]; 4. 3-Pete Yerkovich[5]; 5. 10-Eugene Thomas[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Josh Pelkey[3]; 2. 9-John Shelton[2]; 3. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[4]; 4. 25-Mike Waddle[1]; 5. 88-Philip Deeney[5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 12-Josh Pelkey[1]; 2. 9X-Randy Nelson[2]; 3. 3M-Tyler Most[9]; 4. 22G-Aaron Jones[5]; 5. 51-Ronald Webster[11]; 6. 17-Joe Scheopner[7]; 7. 3-Pete Yerkovich[10]; 8. 7X-Ryan Murphy[12]; 9. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[8]; 10. 88-Philip Deeney[14]; 11. (DNF) 2-Joshua Shipley[4]; 12. (DNF) 9-John Shelton[6]; 13. (DNF) 76-Jesse Stonecipher[16]; 14. (DNF) 25-Mike Waddle[13]; 15. (DNF) 10-Eugene Thomas[15]; 16. (DQ) 7K-Bruce St James[3]