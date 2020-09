Feature Winners: September 16-20, 2020

Wednesday September 16, 2020

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Weldon Sterner Memorial – Kyle Larson

Thursday September 17, 2020

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tyler Roahrig

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Sam Hinds

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Gobrecht Classic – Kyle Larson

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Ryan Bowers

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Rick Schroeder

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Mark Smith

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Hockett/McMIllin Memorial – Mario Clouser

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Bailey Sucich

Friday September 18, 2020

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Cam Schafer

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Harry Hanson

Deming Speedway – Everson, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Fairgrounds Speedway – Cortez, CO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Wes Wofford

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Midwest Power Series – Power Series Nationals – Shane Golobic

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Adam Gullion

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Robbie Standridge

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Paul Nienhiser

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – World of Outlaws – Daryn Pittman

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Max Stambaugh

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Mark Smith

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Hockett/McMIllin Memorial – Mario Clouser

M40 Speedway – Jones, MI – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Jimmy McCune

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – D.J. Netto

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Hopkins

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Makeup from 8/28 – Davie Franek

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Matt Farnham

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Jade Hastings

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Chris Windom

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Cancelled

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Dirt Classic Qualifiers – Aaron Reutzel

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Rod Ort

Saturday September 19, 2020

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Justin Clark

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – $10,000 to Win – Cole Duncan

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Chris Meleason

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series – Seth Carlson

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Semmelmann Memorial – Jake Blackhurst

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Ryan Zielski

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Scott Brandt

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Chase Viebrock

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series – Dale Schweikart

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Kyle Alberding

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Dave Brown

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals – Logan Schuchart

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Devil’s Lake, ND – USA – Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Caley Emerson

Dillon Motor Speedway – Dillon, SC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series – Jessica Bean

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Zach Blurton

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Granite Super Sprints – Jake Mann

Fairgrounds Speedway – Cortez, CO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Josh Grady

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – D.J. Foos

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Chase Ridenour

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Midwest Power Series – Power Series Nationals – Tim Kaeding

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dusty Ballenger

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Keith Rauch

Lake View Motor Speedway – Nichols, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Nick Tucker

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Max Adams

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Josh Schneiderman

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Shane Cockrum

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Dirt Classic – Kyle Larson

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Hockett/McMIllin Memorial – Garrett Aitken

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Focus Midgets – Natalie Waters

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Chris Steele

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Brad Schaale

Old No. 1 Speedway – Harrisburg, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Postponed

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Bill Brian Jr.

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series – Geoff Ensign

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tanner Carrick

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Eddie Gallagher

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Chris Douglas

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Don Grable

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Jim O’Brien Memorial – Dave Helliwell

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – International Supermodified Association – Star Classic – John McKennedy

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – Jim O’Brien Memorial – Matt Seavey

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series – Jim O’Brien Memorial – Alan Chambers

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Makeup from 8/23 – Carl Bowser

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series – Haubstadt Hustler – Kendall Ruble

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Outlaw Midgets – Karter Sarff

Sunday September 20, 2020

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Zach Morrow

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Darin Gallagher