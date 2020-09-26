Courtney Edges Bacon to Win USAC Sprint Car Feature at Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN (September 26, 2020) — Tyler Courtney was able to take advantage of slower traffic to win the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Championship feature on Saturday at Kokomo Speedway. Courtney and Brady Bacon traded the lead several times in the closing stages of the feature event until slower traffic impeded Bacon’s progress on the low line of the Speedway and allowed Courtney to cross down from the top of the track and drive around Bacon and the slower cars to take the lead. Courtney held on for the victory over Bacon, Chase Stockon, Brandon Mattox, and Shane Cottle.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Championship

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Saturday September 26, 2020

Feature:

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

2. 69-Brady Bacon

3. 5s-Chase Stockon

4. 28-Brandon Mattox

5. 74x-Shane Cottle

6. 12-Robert Ballou

7. 3R-Kyle Cummins

8. 36D-Dave Darland

9. 19-Chris Windom

10. 4-Justin Grant

11. 71P-Clinton Boyles

12. 30-C.J. Leary

13. 19AZ-Logan Seavey

14. 4P-Scotty Weir

15. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.

16. 6-Mario Clouser

17. 17GP-Carson Short

18. 61M-Jadon Rogers

19. 22-Chase Johnson

20. 57-Max Adams

21. 7-Critter Malone

22. 17K-Kendall Ruble

23. 47-Thomas Meseraull