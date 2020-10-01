Dover Earns Ninth Win of Season During MSTS Season Finale at Rapid Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (Sept. 30, 2020) – Jack Dover recorded his ninth feature victory of the season last Saturday, giving him at least nine triumphs during 12 of the last 13 years.

“My goal has always been 20 wins in a season,” he said. “It seems like we have good years. This year we had a chance at winning three more races when dumb luck happened. I think the 20 wins is achievable, but we have to keep the bad luck away. However, nine wins, there’s probably thousands of people that would love to have that number so nine wins is a good year. I’d just like to be better.”

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series season finale at Rapid Speedway on Saturday started on a sour note for Dover before he advanced from fifth to second place in a heat race.

“We went out for wheel packing and had similar trouble with the engine not running right like we did during our previous race,” he said. “We switched plugs, plug wires and the ignition box. One of those three things fixed it. It ran good the rest of the night.

“It was a heavy track so you had to do something right of the start of the heat race. That’s what we did. Then I just rode around the bottom.”

The heat race performance put him into the feature redraw and Dover landed the No. 1 to garner the pole position for the A Main.

“I ran the bottom the first couple of laps,” he said. “Jody Rosenboom got around us. Once he did that we followed him. The track rubbered up and he got stuck behind a lapped car about midway through the race. I went around him and the lapped car on the outside. We led the rest of the way.”

Dover’s victory was his series-best eighth of the season. It also placed him sixth in the championship standings – only one point out of fifth – despite missing multiple races.

Sept. 26 – Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa – Heat race: 2 (5); Feature: 1 (1).

27 races, 9 wins, 19 top fives, 22 top 10s, 23 top 15s, 23 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Speedway Graphics

Speedway Graphics/Action Signs is a full-service sign and graphic shop specializing in vehicle graphics and commercial signs. The company has been in business since 1986 and is centrally located in Omaha, Neb. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Speedway-Graphics-408360385887505/ .

“Stan and everyone at Speedway Graphics have done a great job of producing great looking cars for me every year,” Dover said. “They always find a way to get it done even in the last minute and I appreciate their hard work and support of our race team.”

