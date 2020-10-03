Courtney Light, Bacon Wins Feature and USAC Championship at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (October 3, 2020) — Brady Bacon was declaired the winner of the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series Fall Nationals Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway after apparent winner Tyler Courtney’s car ended up not meeting the minimum weight requirement in post race inspection. Bacon, who secured the 2020 USAC National Sprint Car point championship with his second place finish ended up with his 11th win of the season. Kevin Thoams Jr from 9th starting spot, Chris Windom, C.J. Leary, and Robert Ballou charging from 19th rounded out the top five.

USAC Amsoil Sprint Car National Championship

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday October 3, 2020

Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying Flight #1:

1. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Team AZ-13.659

2. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-13.823

3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.826

4. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-13.849

5. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-13.863

6. Scotty Weir, 4p, Pedersen-13.864

7. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-13.903

8. Dave Darland, 36d, EZR/Curb-Agajanian-13.922

9. J.J. Hughes, 76, Hughes-13.974

10. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.045

11. Saban Bibent, 10, Bibent-14.111

12. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.199

13. Anthony D’Alessio, O1, D’Alessio-14.216

14. Anton Hernandez, 36, Darland-14.234

15. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.297

16. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-14.479

17. Ricky Lewis, 11, Lewis-14.715

18. Steve Thomas, 27, Thomas-15.169

19. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-16.124.

Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying Flight #2:

1. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-13.914

2. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.843

3. Max Adams, 37, Felker-13.844

4. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-13.866

5. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-13.911

6. Logan Seavey, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.972

7. Carson Short, 17GP, Dutcaher-13.989

8. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-14.011

9. Cole Bodine, 57, Bodine/Crow-14.037

10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-14.069

11. Jadon Rogers, 61m, Edwards-14.143

12. Joss Moffatt, 5J, Moffatt/Wright-14.314

13. Andy Baugh, 8D, Schlattweiler-14.356

14. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-14.432

15. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-14.477

16. Justin Owen, 44, Fischesser-14.538

17. Tony McVey, 7m, McVey-14.620

18. Korbyn Hayslett, 1H, Hayslett-14.666.

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #1: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. J.J. Hughes

2. Shane Cottle

3. Jake Swanson

4. Brady Bacon

5. Tye Mihocko

6. Anthony D’Alessio

7. Saban Bibent

8. Matt Westfall

9. Steve Thomas.

Competition Suspension (CSI) Heat Race #2: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Tyler Courtney

2. Scotty Weir

3. Dave Darland

4. Chris Windom

5. Brandon Mattox

6. Ryan Barr

7. Robert Bell

8. Robert Ballou.

Autometer Heat Race #3: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Cole Bodine

2. Carson Short

3. Mario Clouser

4. C.J. Leary

5. Jadon Rogers

6. Max Adams

7. Chase Stockon

8. Andy Baugh

9. Tony McVey.

Indy Race Parts Heat Race #4: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Kevin Thomas Jr.

2. Justin Grant

3. Kyle Cummins

4. Joss Moffatt

5. Sterling Cling

6. Nick Bilbee

7. Logan Seavey

8. Justin Owen

9. Korbyn Hayslett.

Indy Metal Finishing Semi: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature)

1. Logan Seavey

2. Robert Ballou

3. Max Adams

4. Chase Stockon

5. Tye Mihocko

6. Nick Bilbee

7. Brandon Mattox

8. Sterling Cling

9. Jadon Rogers

10. Saban Bibent

11. Anthony D’Alessio

12. Andy Baugh

13. Korbyn Hayslett

14. Justin Owen

15. Ryan Barr

16. Tony McVey

17. Robert Bell

18. Steve Thomas.

Feature: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

1. Brady Bacon (2)

2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9)

3. Chris Windom (1)

4. C.J. Leary (5)

5. Robert Ballou (19)

6. Kyle Cummins (11)

7. Justin Grant (3)

8. Dave Darland (18)

9. Jake Swanson (6)

10. Cole Bodine (8)

11. Scotty Weir (14)

12. Max Adams (10)

13. Shane Cottle (12)

14. Tye Mihocko (16)

15. Chase Stockon (22)

16. Carson Short (17)

17. J.J. Hughes (7)

18. Logan Seavey (15)

19. Nick Bilbee (21)

20. Mario Clouser (13)

21. Joss Moffatt (20)

22. Tyler Courtney (4)

(Courtney was initially declared the winner but was repositioned to 22nd for being 15 pounds underweight in post-race tech inspection.)

**Steve Thomas flipped during the semi.

Feature Lap Leaders: Laps 1-30 Brady Bacon.

FINAL USAC Amsoil Sprint Car National Championship Points:

1-Brady Bacon-1,739

2-Chris Windom-1,700

3-Chase Stockon-1,655

4-C.J. Leary-1,616

5-Justin Grant-1,614

6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1,382

7-Dave Darland-1,271

8-Carson Short-1,250

9-Kyle Cummins-1,175

10-Robert Ballou-1,128.

Overall Prosource Passing Master Points:

1-Chris Windom-185

6-Robert Ballou-86

2-Tanner Thorson-99

4-Kyle Cummins-90

3-Shane Cottle-95

5-Logan Seavey-89

7-Justin Grant-85

8-Cannon McIntosh-84

9-Brady Bacon-78

10-Chase Stockon-71.