All Stars to conclude 2020 season with two-day Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

FREMONT, Ohio (October 6, 2020) – For the first time since 2015, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will sanction Fremont Speedway’s Jim and Joanne Ford Classic, set to headline competition at “The Track That Action Built” on Friday and Saturday, October 9-10. The two-day All Star season finale, also featuring the regionally-based FAST Series, will award a total weekend winner’s share equaling $15,000; $5,000 during the Friday night preliminary and $10,000 during the Saturday night finale.

The Jim and Joanne Ford Classic will welcome the traveling All Stars to Fremont Speedway for the third and fourth time of 2020, as “America’s Series” invaded the northwest Ohio short track for a pair of Ohio Sprint Speedweek programs on July 4-5. Penngrove, California’s Buddy Kofoid and two-time and defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, scored the Speedweek victories, each worth a $5,000 payday.

Reutzel, a ten-time winner on the All Star tour in 2020, two of which accomplished during non-point action in Florida, holds down the championship lead by 74 points entering the Fremont Speedway finale. Seeking a third-consecutive title in as many tries, the Clute, Texas-native will need to outperform Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason, a three-time winner in 2020 including one during the $20,000 Grand Re-Opening at Huset’s Speedway, to secure the $65,000 championship.

Considering Reutzel still owns all four of his Series provisionals, the most Eliason can gain in an evening is 48 points, or 96 over the course of the weekend. Although a longshot scenario, the deficit is not impossible to overcome.

Leading All Star Rookie contender and Indiana-native, Zeb Wise, is third in the championship battle, followed by Nashville-native and open wheel veteran, Paul McMahan, Canadian hotshot, Skylar Gee, and former two-time Series champion, Greg Wilson.

The “Kunkletown Kid” Ryan Smith, a former full-time All Star who has since turned his attention back to weekly action in Central Pennsylvania, is the last to win the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic under the All Star banner, scoring the $10,000 victory on September 19, 2015.

Additional news and notes pertaining to the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic can be found online at www.fremontohspeedway.com. For those who can not make the journey to Fremont, Ohio, FloRacing, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Star Circuit of Champions, will be on hand to capture all of the action live.

Weekend Breakdown:

Friday, October 9th

Adults: $20

Seniors: $18

Students: $15

10 & Under: Free

Pit Passes: $35

Pit Window: 4 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5 p.m.

Hop Laps: 6 p.m.

​

Saturday, October 10th

Adults: $25

Seniors: $23

Students: $20

10 & Under: Free.

Pit Passes: $35.

Pit Window: 4 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5 p.m.

Hop Laps: 6 p.m.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire bFloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of September 23, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 5866

2. Cory Eliason – 5792

3. Zeb Wise – 5278

4. Paul McMahan – 5234

5. Skylar Gee – 5026

6. Greg Wilson – 4846

7. Josh Baughman – 3858

8. Kyle Larson – 3602

9. Brock Zearfoss – 3460

10. Danny Dietrich – 3360

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)

SW: Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (7/3/2020): Cap Henry

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/4/2020): Buddy Kofoid

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (7)

SW: Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2020): Cap Henry (2)

SW: Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, Ohio (7/8/2020): Kyle Larson (5)

SW: Muskingum Co. Speedway, Ohio (7/9/2020): Rico Abreu

SW: Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (7/10/2020): Kyle Larson (6)

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/11/2020): Cale Conley

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/12/2020): Kyle Larson (7)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (7/17/2020): Kyle Larson (8)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (7/18/2020): Kyle Larson (9)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (7/19/2020): Kyle Larson (10)

Plymouth Dirt Track, Wis. (7/30/2020): Kyle Larson (11)

34 Raceway, Iowa (7/31/2020): Kyle Larson (12)

Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (8/1/2020): Kyle Larson (13)

Huset’s Speedway, S.D. (8/2/2020): Cory Eliason

Wilmot Raceway, Wis. (8/21/2020): Cory Eliason (2)

Plymouth Speedway, Ind. (8/22/2020): Aaron Reutzel (8)

Grandview Speedway, Pa. (8/27/2020): Danny Dietrich (2)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (8/28/2020): Canceled/Weather

Lincoln Speedway, Pa. (8/29/2020): Spencer Bayston

Bedford Speedway, Pa. (8/30/2020): Aaron Reutzel (9)

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (9/4/2020): Tim Shaffer

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (9/10/2020): Cory Eliason (3)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (9/11/2020): Lance Dewease

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (9/12/2020): Lance Dewease (2)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (9/18/2020): Aaron Reutzel (10)

Lincoln Speedway, Pa. (9/19/2020): Kyle Larson (14)

Eldora Speedway, Ohio (9/22/2020): Brent Marks

Eldora Speedway, Ohio (9/23/2020): David Gravel

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.