SawBlade.com Sponsored Carney II Highlights Season With Five Victories

LUBBOCK, Texas (Oct. 27, 2020) – John Carney II reached Victory Lane five times throughout a hectic season.

The SawBlade.com Xiphos saw blade and South Plains Towing sponsored driver won races driving for Scott Brown at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas, on June 6, June 13 and July 18 and at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, Texas, on June 19. Carney II also picked up a triumph in his own car on Aug. 12 at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan.

“The ASCS Speedweek win at Caney Valley was the most notable,” he said. “It was a long week with a lot of cars. The format was by far the best format that ASCS has ever used. We went there for a national show earlier in the year and I didn’t even make the A Main. To go back and be quickest in our group, win the heat, win the dash and win the feature was good.”

Carney II ended up with a pick-and-choose schedule after the pandemic altered his 2020 racing plan. He competed in various 410ci, 360ci and 305ci winged sprint car events rather than chase points with a series.

“It was a strange year with the way the schedules worked,” he said. “We had to constantly adapt to everything changing. It was good that all of our sponsors were good with changing and adjusting the schedule as needed.”

Along with the five feature victories, Carney II also earned a career-best World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series result of eighth at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, and he posted top 10s during the Short Track Nationals, Devil’s Bowl Speedway Winter Nationals and LOS 360 Nationals to highlight the season.

“I want to thank my sponsors for their support throughout the year,” Carney II said. “We’re already getting stuff ready for next year. We have a new car going together and we’re making arrangements on a different trailer. I’m looking forward to being ready to run that 410 stuff in January.”

SEASON STATS –

39 races, 5 wins, 9 top fives, 19 top 10s, 29 top 15s, 33 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – South Plains Towing

South Plains Towing, which is located in Lubbock, Texas, specializes in private property impounds, light and medium towing, off road recovery, breakdown towing and car transport around the United States. For more information, visit http://www.SouthPlainsTowing.com .

“David Luckie of South Plains Towing was one of the people who helped me get my team started three years ago,” Carney II said. “We share a lot of our resources and we always work together to come up with ideas on how to get the team better and faster. He’s been instrumental with the race team.”

Carney would also like to thank SawBlade.com, Danny Sander Construction, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Burkham Contracting, CSR Garage, Jackson Compaction, Speedway Motors Racing Engines, Momentum Racing Suspensions, Raider Graphix and Tejas Motors for their continued support.