August 18th 410 Sprint Car “Nationals Hangover” event set at Park Jefferson

From A to Z Promotions

The Park Jefferson Speedway will host the return of 410 outlaw sprint cars on Saturday, August 18th when it hosts its first ever “Nationals Hangover” event. Taking place one week after the famed Knoxville Nationals, the Park Jefferson Speedway will open its doors to the 900 horsepower 410 sprint cars for a thrilling night of racing. The evening will start with time trials, followed by heat races, a trophy dash, and feature events. The format, purse and rules will mirror the popular All Star Sprints by having drivers time trial against the other drivers in their heat, and the lineups will be set using their rules.

In addition, the event will pay the same purse as the All Star Sprints with $5,000 to the winner and $500 to start the A Main Event.

“We are very excited to see the return of 410 sprint car racing to Park Jefferson for the first time since 2015. I made it a goal of mine to host a 410 show this year. I decided I wanted to follow the same rules, format and purse as the All Stars. The All Stars used to run the Thunder through the Plains after Knoxville and we hope this 410 race will draw some of the same caliber of cars. Tony Stewart has done some great things with the All Star format and purse they offer. Even though they don’t come this far west, we wanted drivers to have a chance to run the same format, and pay the same purse. We are introducing this event to give all the 410 drivers in the Midwest and West Coast a place to run for a great purse and a laid back atmosphere to cure the hangover of The Nationals” stated track General Manager Rod Olson.

This exciting night of racing will also serve as Season Championship night for the Park Jefferson IMCA RACESaver Sprint Cars. The IMCA RACESavers will be wrapping up the season championship this evening which will serve as both the track season championship and the final scheduled event of the new Miniakota RACESaver Series presented by Keizer Wheels. In addition, there will be an IMCA Modified Special awarding state, regional and national points.

Adult tickets will be $18 with seniors 70+ $10 and kids 6-16 just $5. For more information, go to www.parkjeff.com or call 712-202-5540. Follow Park Jefferson on social media at www.facebook.com/parkjeffersonsd and www.twitter.com/parkjeffersonsd.

(Photo of Mark Dobmeier winning the 2015 NSL 410 Sprint Car event at Park Jefferson)