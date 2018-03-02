Auto Meter Names Title Sponsor of Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints

From Gared Tennyson

The IRA’s Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Series is proud to announce that Sycamore, IL based AutoMeter is coming onboard as presenting sponsor of the series for 2018. “AutoMeter is proud to be the presenting sponsor of this growing IRA series. We are always looking for different ways to support the racer and this is an excellent opportunity. The open wheel market is growing and we want to be a part of it. We have been developing new products specifically for the open wheel and dirt markets and this is a great way to promote them,” says Marc Erickson, Director of Motorsports for AutoMeter.

The series is entering its’ 4th season and the level of competition and explosive growth of the series has made it one of the true success stories in all of motorsports over this time. “The car itself is no different than any other sprint car, whether it be a USAC, WoO, IRA, ASCoC roller etc. The only difference is the engine, as only two options are allowed, the GM604 or (build your own) spec option. We also allow the crates to be freshened and repaired unlike many other groups. We have a good tech process in place and we keep the local engine builders in the game. The engines utilize a 4 barrel alcohol carb. We made the right choice with the engine, it’s a Sprint Car! Some other groups utilizing a crate engine have chosen to use the 602, which is a good engine but a little less powerful and is more frequently found in a B-Mod or Street Stock” states IRA President Steve Sinclair. “We truly do have something special here. We have found proven success and longevity with our 410/winged Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, and to have a nationally recognized company such as AutoMeter add their name to the newer wingLESS group is something that shows we are taking the right steps with this group too. We’re really proud of this. It goes right into their point fund.”

IRA’s Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Series presented by AutoMeter opens the 2018 season April 21st at Beaver Dam Raceway, in a show which also includes the Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints and Badger Midgets. The series calls Wilmot Raceway home, but also ventures to off to select other area venues and will participate in 25-30 events in 2018, including backing up the World of Outlaws at Wilmot June 2nd. For info on the series, see Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints or www.wilmotraceway.com