All Stars Alter 2018 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (March 12, 2018) — The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 announced several schedule changes on Monday. Events slated for Millstream and McKean County Speedway were removed from the schedule.

Two of the three events slated for Millstream were replaced by Atomic Speedway during Ohio Speedway on June 23rd paying $10,000 to win. In addition the June 20th Speedweek date at Atomic will be known as the Rick Ferkel Classic.

The Sunday May 27th date will take place at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Waynesfield’s May addition will be coined the Bob Hampshire Classic.

Other changes include Attica Raceway Park adding All Star sanction to their August 31st program, setting up a two night weekend for the series to close Attica’s season.