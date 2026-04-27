Joel Myers Jr Wins a Thriller at Muskingum County

Petersen Media

Making a last-minute decision to head to Muskingum County to race with FAST on Saturday night, Joel Myers Jr put together an extremely strong night that saw him power into the lead with just two laps to go and score his first win of the season with Hayward Motorsports.

“I am really happy that we were able to get a race in over the weekend, and it’s great that we had a ton of speed and grabbed our first win,” Joel Myers Jr said. “We had a couple of tough nights out taking on the Outlaws and High Limit last week, so this was a great way for us to bounce back.”

Myers Jr came out of the trailer fast on Saturday night as he timed the Velocity Engineering/Installtec Inc./RPM Chassis backed No. 19 in third fastest in qualifying group.

Moving into heat race competition, the Sebastopol, CA driver lined up on the pole and never looked back. When the race went green, Myers Jr was hard on the throttle and jumped into the early lead. Picking up the win, Myers Jr moved into the feature event where he took the green flag from the sixth starting position.

From the outside of the third row, Myers Jr quickly battled inside the Top-5 as the race came to life. Moving into fourth on the 5th circuit, Myers Jr was into third on the seventh lap and then in second by the 10th marker.

Chasing after Nate Dussel who was out to the early lead, Myers Jr was very patient as he chased down the leader.

As Dussel was able to open his lead up in traffic, Myers Jr was able to finally use traffic to his advantage of the 26th lap as he nearly eliminated the near half second lead that was built up.

Pulling up to Dussel’s rear bumper on the 28th lap, Myers Jr was able to power into the lead on the 29th lap, as he led the final two laps and scored his first win of the 2026 season with Hayward Motorsports.

Joel Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports would like to thank Velocity Engineering, Installtec Inc., , RPM Chassis, DirtDudes Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Russ Wentcamp, The GR8 Company, All About Fire Protection, Sam Carbis Solutions Group, Brad Alexander Suspension, Jim O’Neal Ford, Blackburn Construction, Al Parker Engines, Nitro Alley Graphics, and Brown and Miller Racing Solutions.

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-12, Wins-1, Top-5’s-3, Top-10’s-3

ON TAP: Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports are slated to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with ‘Jr’ by following him on Twitter @joelmyersjr, Instagram @joelmyersjr_, or by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/JoelMyersJr.

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