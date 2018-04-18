TheCushion.Com Set for Live Stream of this Weekend’s King of the West Double Header

From Peterson Media

T2 Digital and TheCushion.Com are extremely pleased to announce that this weekend’s King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series double-header in Watsonville and Tulare California will be broadcast LIVE on TheCushion.com with No Restrictions either night.

“We are very excited to showcase the King of the West/NARC Fujitsu Racing Series LIVE on the website this weekend from Tulare, CA and Watsonville, CA,” T2 Digital’s Ian Marvuglio said. “Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA provides some great bullring action, and Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA is known for putting on some hair raising, heart pumping action right up on the fence. As an added bonus, Saturday’s LIVE stream will also include the Civil War 360 Series event taking place at the track as well.”

In what will be the series’ second and third events of the season, the action was first class during the season opener two weeks ago in Bakersfield, CA. When the checkered flag flew it was Shane Golobic picking up the first win of the year in his first night aboard the potent Tarlton Motorsports machine.

This weekend Golobic will lead a star studded field into an action packed weekend that will include the likes of Willie Croft (Friday), Kyle Hirst, Tanner Thorson, Bud Kaeding, Bobby McMahan, Justin Sanders (Friday), DJ Netto, Jarrett Soares, Jason Statler, Chase Johnson, Dustin Golobic, Colby Copeland Mitchell Faccinto, and a host of others in their quest for King of the West supremacy.

Saturday night at Thunderbowl Raceway will not only feature the stars and cars of the King of the West Series, but they will be joined by the Civil War Series, and a host of drivers are slated to do the double and create a can’t miss night of racing LIVE on TheCushion.com.

The action is slated to kick off with qualifying both nights at 6pm. Each night can be purchased form $19.99 on TheCushion.Com or for those planning on streaming both nights, there is a special weekend pass available for just $35.99. As a reminder, a free TheCushion.Com membership is required to purchase any Pay-Per-View streams.

THECUSHION.COM- Launched in 2013, TheCushion.com strives to become Open Wheel racing’s destination website for Live Pay-Per-View race broadcasts, and Video On Demand coverage. With over 1200 videos strong and growing weekly in our On-Demand library, look for Knoxville Raceway LIVE weekly PPV as well as a host of other marquee events in 2018!