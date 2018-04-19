Waynesfield Set to Open 14th Season

From Waynesfield Raceway Park

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (April 19, 2018) – The 14th season of racing at the famed 1/3rd mile kicks off this Saturday, April 21st at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio. Saturday’s season opener will feature four divisions of racing including the return of Quest Federal Credit Union Non Wing Sprints, Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints, Block Insurance Tough Trucks, and the Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts.

Due to cold temperatures, all times will be pushed back one hour for the 2018 season opener. Pit side gates open at 3PM; grandstands at 4PM. Drivers will see the track for the first time at 5PM with the first green flag of the night flying at 6PM.

Adult general admission is just $12. Kids aged 11-15 are admitted for $6 with everyone under the age of ten admitted for FREE. Pit access is available to anyone for $25.

All attendees are encouraged to share their photos and videos of the 2018 season opener via social media by using #WRP2018 in a post or tweet.

