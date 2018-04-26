Davis Leads USAC Southwest Sprints to Arizona Speedway

From Lance Jennings

QUEEN CREEK, Az. (April 25, 2018) — This Saturday, April 28th, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will invade the Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the “5th Annual Central Arizona College Night” will be the second of seven appearances at the fast 3/8-mile oval. Paying $1,750-to-win, the fifth point race will also feature Dwarf Cars, Pure Stocks, Bombers, and Lady Stocks. The Front Gates will open at 5:00pm and Racing is scheduled to start at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

To date, Arizona Speedway has held thirty-three USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events. “The Magic Man” Mike Martin topped the April 13, 2013 debut and R.J. Johnson earned his seventeenth San Tan Valley victory on March 17th. A complete series win list at Arizona Speedway is at the end of this release.

After winning the April 14th “Cotton Classic” at Casa Grande, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) has taken over the points lead. Driving his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis has two feature wins, one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 61 feature laps led to his credit. This Saturday, the five-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion will be looking to earn his 23rd career series win.

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #5 Dave Wilson Realty / Mears Mechanical Spike, Mihocko nearly won the “Cotton Classic” and took second at the checkered flags. To date, “The Bull” has posted two heat race victories, two Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, four top-10 finishes, and four feature laps led on the season. Tye will have his sights on his first main event win at Arizona Speedway.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) sits third in the USAC SouthWest point standings. The pilot of Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman skipped Casa Grande to race with the USAC/CRA 410s in California. At press time, the five-time champion has two feature wins, one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 48 feature laps led on the year. The second generation driver leads the series with fifty-three victories and will be looking to claim the $1,750 payday.

“The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, Arizona) is fourth in the championship points. Driving his #16 Sherwin-Williams / Naquin Precision Earth Moving Maxim, Martin finished sixth at Central Arizona Speedway. To date, the 2004 SCRA Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. “The Magic Man” will have his sights on his sixth triumph this Saturday night.

Michael Curtis (Cottonwood, Arizona) ranks fifth in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Racing Kevin Turner & Greg Wheeler’s #11C DAR Racing / JT Engineering Maxim, Curtis placed tenth at the “Cotton Classic.” As this writing goes to press, the young driver has four top-10 finishes and 4 feature laps led on the season. Michael will be looking to earn his first series win at Arizona Speedway.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Matt Lundy, Josh Pelkey, Dennis Gile, Tyler Adams, Chris Bonneau, Larry Kesterson, Sterling Cling, Tyler Most, Daylin Perreira, Andy Reinbold, Colton Maroney, and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $15, Senior Tickets are $12, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, and Beaver Stripes for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

Sands Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Car Point Standings: 1. Charles Davis Jr.-305, 2. Tye Mihocko-260, 3. R.J. Johnson-240, 4. Mike Martin-236, 5. Michael Curtis-231, 6. Matt Lundy-209, 7. Josh Pelkey-200, 8. Dennis Gile-196, 9. Tyler Adams-145, 10. Stevie Sussex-139, 11. Chris Bonneau-123, 12. Larry Kesterson-112, 13. Sterling Cling-106, 14. Tyler Most-101, 15. Daylin Perreira-92, 16. Andy Reinbold-86, 17. Jake Swanson-78, 18. Jason McDougal-76, 19. Colton Maroney-73, 20. Mason Keefer-69.

#50 “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. –USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Point Leader. File Photo by Patrick Shaw / Backed In Photography.