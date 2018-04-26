Reutzel Quick During Practice at the Sprint Car World Championship

By Bob Buffenbarger

MANSFIELD, Ohio (April 26, 2018) — Aaron Reutzel led practice for the first Sprint Car World Championship Thursday night at Mansfield Motor Speedway. Reutzel turned a lap of 13.731 seconds around the .44 mile oval. Reutzel’s time was over three tenths of a second faster than the rest of the field.

California driver Gio Scelzi was second quick overall in his first visit to the buckeye state. Cole Duncan, Dave Blaney, and Lance Deawease rounded out the overall top five during Thursday’s opening practice session. Over 40 cars took part in the practice day before the two day event that pays $100,000 to win Saturday night’s feature event.