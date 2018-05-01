ASCS Warrior and Red River On Tap At Heartland Motorsports Park and Lucas Oil Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (April 30, 2018) – A regional showdown is on the horizon as the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, and Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps heads for Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday, May 4 and Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 5.

Headlining Heartland Motorsports Park, located adjacent to the Drag Strip at the multi-use facility, Friday’s visit is the first of two on the season. In the 2017 match-up between the two ASCS Regional Tours, Oklahoma’s Alex Sewell picked up the win over a field of 21 drivers. Friday pays $2,000 to win, $300 to start.

Friday at Heartland Motorsports Park is the third round of the 2018 season for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and will be the season opener for the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Alex Sewell leads the way into the weekend for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red Rive Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products. In defense of his 2017 title, Sewell is chased by Chance Morton who tails by 20 points with his brother, Kade Morton, third. Brandon Hanks and Danny Jennings make up the series top-five.

Moving to Saturday night, the seventh annual Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway will play host to three open-wheel sanctions with the combined ASCS Red River/Warrior showdown joining the Lucas Oil POWRi War Sprints and Lucas Oil National POWRi Midgets.

One year ago, Brad Loyet won with a last lap pass following a three-car showdown of slide jobs that included Alex Sewell and Jonathan Cornell.

Friday, May 4 at Heartland Motorsports Park opens at 6:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $15 for adults with kids 12 and under admitted for $5. The night’s card will also include B-Mods and Stock Cars. Heartland Motorsports Park is located at 7530 S.W. Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, Kan. Information about the facility can be found by calling (785) 861-7899 or online at http://www.heartlandpark.com.

Saturday, May 5 will see things at Lucas Oil Speedway open at 4:30 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and military, $10 for kids 6-15, and free for children five and under. The “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” is located at 700 East Hwy. 54 in Wheatland, Mo. Information, ticket sales, and directions can be found online at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com .

Both events are under the direction of Larry Hol. Both events pay $2,000 to win, $300 to start.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

