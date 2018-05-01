Canadian Nationals On For 2017

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 1, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are pleased to announce that the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals will indeed serve as the final event of the 2018 season at Ohsweken; ticket renewals for the 14th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend are available until Thursday, May 17.

The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals have become known for some of the best, most intense Sprint Car racing action found anywhere in North America. The 2017 edition of CSCN produced another instant classic, as young California star Carson Macedo bested Texas standout Sam Hafertepe Jr. and talented Pennsylvania teenager Jordan Thomas for the big payday. The 14th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend will kick off with a Test & Tune session on Thursday, September 13, followed by the Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals on Friday, September 14, and the $10,000-to-win Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday, September 15.

Renewals are now open for ticket holders from the 2017 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals until Thursday, May 17, 2018. All remaining seats will be available for sale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 18, 2018, when Ackland Insurance presents the 23rd Annual Opening Night at Ohsweken Speedway. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information.