Rev-X and Must See Racing Patner with Little 500 Hall of Fame for 2018

From David Sink

ANDERSON, Ind. (May 2, 2018) – Little 500 Hall of Fame officials today announced that REV-X and Must See Racing will support the Little 500 Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Little 500 Hall of Fame was founded in 1990 with the purpose of promoting the history and heritage of the Little 500. Three inductees are annually recognized and inducted permanently into the Little 500 Hall of Fame for their individual contributions to the race. The “Class of 2018” includes Sam Brooks, Bob East, and David Harrison. All three will be officially inducted into the Little 500 Hall of Fame during a luncheon ceremony at Anderson Speedway on May 26, 2018 the day of the 70th Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM.

Must See Racing is the premier sanctioning body of asphalt Sprint Car Racing. The sanctioning body annually sanctions the Little 500 and is instrumental providing national television coverage of the event on MAVTV’s weekly SPEED SPORT program. The addition of REV-X in 2018, will help the Little 500 Hall of Fame achieve additional national exposure, promotion, and awareness.

“Sanctioning and nationally televising the famous Little 500 for many years working with Anderson Speedway’s Rick Dawson and his staff has been a great pleasure and an important cornerstone for Must See Racing. The opportunity to partner with Dave Sink and extending our involvement by showcasing the Little 500 Hall Of Fame on our MAV TV/SPEED SPORT television programming is exciting and an opportunity to contribute to the rich history of the event and our sport “stated MSR’s Jim Hanks.

REV-X is a Grand Rapids, Michigan based premium high performance oil and fuel additives company providing a variety of additives for Gasoline and Diesel engines. REV-X has recently been active in promotion of their product at the local short track level with involvement with several tracks, series, and drivers. Jimmy McCune and Jeff Bloom are Little 500 competitors who use REV-X products exclusively. Rick Beebe of REV-X added “The Little 500 is the event of events to participate in. We are excited to have the opportunity to give back to those who have supported this great show, by supporting the Little 500 Hall of Fame. Must See Racing is a first class operation and the drivers are the cream of the crop. What better combination could you ask for? Anderson Speedway, Must See Racing, Sprint Cars, and the Little 500 Hall of Fame; we’re in with both feet and will see all of the great drivers, crews, and fans at this historical event May 26” concluded Beebe.

Plans call for the Little 500 Hall of Fame to be featured on this year’s special two-hour Little 500 television coverage showcasing the non-profit organization. “This is really great for the Hall of Fame” current president David Sink explains. “For REV-X and Must See Racing to have an interest and appreciation for what the Hall does to promote the Little 500 is exciting. REV-X and MSR are giant players in the short track game. For them to partner with us makes me feel what we do is worthwhile. Simpson Safety Equipment recently came aboard along with long-time supporters Anderson Speedway and the Little 500 Festival. This is huge opportunity for us to tell the World what we’re all about” concluded Sink.

The REV-X 29th Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony / Indiana Racing Memorial Association Dedication will take place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday afternoon May 26. Seating is limited at this year’s luncheon, so advance tickets will be the only way to guarantee a seat. Please order your tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased by sending a check or money order to: Little 500 Hall of Fame, 5027 Pearl St., Anderson, IN 46013. Tickets can also be purchased at the Anderson Speedway Box office. For more information please call (765) 642-0206 or (765) 278-8231.