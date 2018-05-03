The Lodge at Port Arrowhead hosts Night Before the Outlaws Party Thursday

From Tony Veneziano

ELDON, Mo. (April 30, 2018) — Gearing up for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series return to Lake Ozark Speedway, The Lodge at Port Arrowhead will host a “Night Before the Outlaws Party” on Thursday, May 3.

The gathering will feature live entertainment, starting at 7 p.m., along with food. On display, will be a couple of sprint cars, with drivers in attendance to Meet and Greet fans.

Among the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series drivers expected to be on hand are: Jacob Allen, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, Jason Johnson, Clyde Knipp, Dane Lorenc, Brent Marks, Daryn Pittman, Logan Schuchart and Shane Stewart. Also in attendance will be Hall of Famer and multi-time Knoxville Raceway and Huset’s Speedway track champion Terry McCarl and his son, Austin McCarl, who has won back-to-back races to open the 2018 Knoxville season.

The Lodge at Port Arrowhead, which overlooks the lake, is located at 3080 Bagnell Dam Blvd. in Lake Ozark.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series return to Lake Ozark Speedway in Missouri on Friday, May 4 can be purchased in advance online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023 as well as at the track on race day.