Seavey Steals Night One of Open Wheel Showdown Weekend

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 4, 2018) – Logan Seavey of Sutter, California snagged night one of the Open Wheel Showdown weekend at Valley Speedway with the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues. Seavey carries great momentum into Saturday night’s show at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri where Seavey went three-in-a-row in POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League competition in 2017.

Starting on the pole for the 30-lap feature event, Seavey fended the lead position from a relentless Zach Daum, while battling tricky track conditions en route to this third career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory. Seavey’s two previous wins came in the 2017 season in which he was the League champion, and Rookie of the Year.

At the drop of the green flag, Seavey immediately charged into command while the rest of the field settled into place. With a majority of the field hugging the bottom side of the track, Karter Sarff elected to try the high side the high-banked quarter mile. While Seavey stretched out his lead, Zach Daum and Tucker Klaasmeyer jockeyed for the second position.

As the laps wound down, Daum had closed in enough onto Seavey to try a final charge, but to no avail. Cannon McIntosh finished in third, a career-best National Midget League finish. Joe B. Miller took fourth, while Tucker Klaasmeyer rounded out the top five.

“Keith and Pete always give me an awesome car,” stated Logan Seavey. “Unfortunately we had to work our way around the bottom. It was actually really tricky. Some of the guys running the bottom would hit the puddles on the bottom and spray water out onto the track, which made it tricky navigating the moisture and the slick and the grease on the bottom. I kind of moved up there and almost gave it up there. Zach showed me a nose and once I moved down they had kind of cleaned all the grease off the bottom and then it was really good down there. I knew one little mistake and Zach would have been there.”

“I’ve never liked second, but as bad as we’ve ran these past few times, we’ll take it,” commented Zach Daum. “The beginning part of the year, just to be able to see these guys is a good thing. We made some small changes to make the car better and it paid off.”

“The car was great, I just kept making mistakes,” said Cannon McIntosh. “I kept going in there and hitting those ruts and it killed me. One time some of them got together, we got a good run and got by them. It was awesome, a great experience.”

POWRi National Midget League

Valley Speedway

Grain Valley, MO

Friday May 4, 2018

Speedway Motors Heat Race Winners: Heat 1: 28m – Ace Mccarthy, Heat 2: 79 – Blake Carrick, Heat 3: 08 – Cannon Mcintosh, Heat 4: 51b – Joe B Miller, Heat 5: 67 – Logan Seavey

Toyota Semi Feature Winners: 44 – Wesley Smith, 7s – Pat Schudy

Mesilla Valley Transportation Feature Winner: 67 – Logan Seavey

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67 – Logan Seavey 2. 5d – Zach Daum 3. 08 – Cannon Mcintosh 4. 51b – Joe B Miller 5. 27 – Tucker Klaasmeyer 6. 71 – Ryan Robinson 7. 71k – Tanner Carrick 8. 28m – Ace Mccarthy 9. 44 – Wesley Smith 10. 21ks- Karter Sarff 11. 67k – Holly Shelton 12. 5t – Presley Truedson 13. 7f – Andrew Felker 14. 28 – Kory Schudy 15. 72 – Sam Johnson 16. 103 – Broc Hunnell 17. 7s – Pat Schudy 18. 9k – Kyle Schuett 19. 00 – Grady Chandler 20. 3n – Jake Neuman 21. 42 – Hank Davis 22. X – Dustin Gilbert 23. 79 – Blake Carrick

Hinchman Racewear Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 22S-Slater Helt, [1]; 2. 15B-Quinton Benson, [4]; 3. 38-Cody Baker, [2]; 4. 18-Terry Richards, [9]; 5. 9X-Chad Goff, [3]; 6. 24C-Craig Carroll, [7]; 7. 7R-JD Black, [6]; 8. 30-Ryan Kent, [5]; 9. 14-John Strickler, [8]

Bell Racing USA Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Joe B. Miller, [1]; 2. 37-Brian Beebe, [2]; 3. 77K-Katlynn Leer, [3]; 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [5]; 5. 42-Warren Johnson, [7]; 6. 21M-Michael Moore, [8]; 7. 88-Chad Tye, [4]; 8. 7JR-Braydon Cromwell, [6]; 9. 48-Jake Riley, [9]

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum, [1]; 2. 12-Wesley Smith, [5]; 3. 9-Casey Baker, [3]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [6]; 5. 41-Brad Wyatt, [2]; 6. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [7]; 7. 2H-Luke Howard, [8]; 8. 77-Jack Wagner, [9]; 9. 82C-Christie Thomason, [4]

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Korey Weyant, [1]; 2. 90-Riley Kreisel, [3]; 3. 57-TJ Artz, [7]; 4. 65-Chris Parkinson, [8]; 5. 82-Vincent (Vinny) Ward, [4]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner, [5]; 7. 2-Zach Clark, [6]; 8. 55J-Jason Pardock, [2]

Hoosier Tire B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 24C-Craig Carroll, [4]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [5]; 3. 41-Brad Wyatt, [7]; 4. 82-Vincent (Vinny) Ward, [3]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner, [12]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner, [8]; 7. 7R-JD Black, [10]; 8. 30-Ryan Kent, [15]; 9. 2-Zach Clark, [11]; 10. 88-Chad Tye, [13]; 11. 7JR-Braydon Cromwell, [14]; 12. 2H-Luke Howard, [9]; 13. 82C-Christie Thomason, [19]; 14. 14-John Strickler, [17]; 15. 21M-Michael Moore, [2]; 16. 9X-Chad Goff, [6]; 17. 42-Warren Johnson, [1]; 18. 48-Jake Riley, [16]; 19. 55J-Jason Pardock, [18]

Feature: 1. 90 – Riley Kreisel (10), 2. 18 – Terry Richards (3), 3. 57 – TJ Artz (4), 4. 5D – Zach Daum (7), 5. 15B – Quinton Benson (5), 6. 22S – Slater Helt (2), 7. 51B – Joe B. Miller (1), 8. 08 – Cannon McIntosh (12), 9. 65 – Chris Parkinson (9), 10. 99 – Korey Weyant (8), 11. 38 – Cody Baker (15), 12. 24C – Craig Carroll (17), 13. 16 – Anthony Nicholson (18), 14. 77K – Katlynn Leer (13), 15. 9 – Casey Baker (14), 16. 12 -Wesley Smith (6), 17. 82 – Vinny Ward (20), 18. 41 -Brad Wyatt (19) 19. 24H – Ty Hulsey (16), 20. 27 – Brian Beebe (11).