Thomas Wins With Last Lap Pass at Plymouth

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 5, 2018 – Plymouth, Indiana – Plymouth Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-13.089; 2. Carson Short, 21, RCM-13.154; 3. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-13.175; 4. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-13.185; 5. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-13.198; 6. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-13.268; 7. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-13.301; 8. Chad Boespflug, 98, NineEight-13.314; 9. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.363; 10. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-13.383; 11. Tony DiMattia, 50, TDM-13.485; 12. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.459; 13. Clinton Boyles, 57, Hazen-13.503; 14. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-13.546; 15. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-13.598; 16. Kyle Cummins, 3c, EZR/Cummins-13.678; 17. Shane Cottle, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-13.708; 18. Daylan Chambers, 4c, Chambers-13.768; 19. Johnny Petrozelle, 59, Petrozelle-14.100; 20. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-15.117; 21. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-NT; 22. Joe Stornetta, 44, Pace-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer) 1. Thomas, 2. Courtney, 3. Cummins, 4. Bacon, 5. Leary, 6. Boyles, 7. Petrozelle. 2:12.03 (New Track Record)

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer) 1. Cottle, 2. Ballou, 3. Chapple, 4. Short, 5. Darland, 6. Boespflug, 7. Bell. 2:16.02

CHALK STIX/INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer) 1. Windom, 2. Grant, 3. DiMattia, 4. Stockon, 5. Andretti, 6. Chambers. 2:15.96

FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 2. Tyler Courtney (3), 3. Robert Ballou (11), 4. Chase Stockon (4), 5. Brady Bacon (7), 6. Dave Darland (2), 7. Carson Short (5), 8. Justin Grant (9), 9. Chad Boespflug (8), 10. C.J. Leary (10), 11. Chris Windom (15), 12. Shane Cottle (17), 13. Jarett Andretti (1), 14. Kyle Cummins (16), 15. Tony DiMattia (12), 16. Clinton Boyles (13), 17. Johnny Petrozelle (19), 18. Robert Bell (20), 19. Isaac Chapple (14), 20. Daylan Chambers (18), 21. Aric Gentry (21), 22. Joe Stornetta (22). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Darland, Laps 2-3 Stockon, Laps 4-22 Courtney, Laps 23-30 Thomas.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Robert Ballou (11th to 3rd)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Jarett Andretti

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Clinton Boyles

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Thomas-435, 2-Windom-405, 3-Courtney-383, 4-Leary-375, 5-Darland-366, 6-Stockon-348, 7-Ballou-337, 8-Grant-329, 9-Boespflug-310, 10-Bacon-306.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 11-12 – Rossburg, Ohio – Eldora Speedway