Rain Gets the Best of the Posse and Outlaws Friday at the Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (May 18, 2018) – Rain continues to dominate the rivalry between the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the Pennsylvania Posse during the 2018 season. The Friday portion of the Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway was cancelled due to inclement weather. As of Friday mid-day the Saturday portion of the program is still on as scheduled.

This is the second event during the spring eastern tour for the Outlaws as Lincoln Speedway’s Gettysburg Clash was rained out on the originally scheduled day on Wednesday and Thursday’s makeup date.