Don and Mel Kenyon Classic on tap for Friday May 25

From Eric Bunn

LEBANON, Ind. (May 22, 2018) – On Friday night May 25 Anderson Speedway will feature the 2nd Annual Don and Mel Kenyon Classic for the K & M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series as a part of the Pay Les Little 500 presented by UAW GM week. Trey Osborne won the inaugural Don and Mel Kenyon Classic in when rain stopped the race at 39-laps.

The 75-lap feature event is annually the longest race on the K&M Tool and Die Kenyon Midget schedule. In addition to a unique race distance, qualifying takes on additional importance as the cars will be lined up based on their two-lap qualifying efforts. The K&M Kenyon Midget drivers’ efforts will be rewarded with the year’s largest purse.

The 2018 K & M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series season to date has featured three different winners, Logan Huggler, Nick Hamilton and Tom Kouns. Huggler will miss the race due to personal commitments while Hamilton is focused on Saturdays Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM. Kouns will be the only driver in the event who can pick his second win of the season.

Former series Champions Jessica Bean (2011) and Dameron Taylor (2016 and 2017) will both be making their first series starts of the season. When rain halted the 2017 edition of the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic, Bean was classified in 3rd position while Taylor followed her home in 4th. Following last year’s event, both Bean and Taylor said they were confident that their tire conservation strategy would have paid off big over the 75-lap distance.

Qualifying on Anderson Speedway’s high banks is schedule for 6:30 followed by an on track fan appreciation autograph session and racing at 7:30. A 40-lap non-Qualifiers race for the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM cars will join the program with 48 cars attempting to make the 33 car field for Saturday’s 500 lap race. The Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM field will be established with pole day qualifying on Thursday and Bump Day Qualifying on Friday afternoon.