World of Outlaws Return to I-96 Speedway on June 1

From Tony Veneziano

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (May 23, 2018) — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series hits the track at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich., on Friday, June 1 for the “Rumble in Michigan.” The event will mark the series return to the three-eights-mile, after a one-year hiatus.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has raced a total of 14 times at I-96 Speedway, dating back to 1995. The majority of those races were on the original half-mile, which was re-configured a few years ago to its current three-eighths-mile layout.

David Gravel won the most recent World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at I-96 Speedway in 2016. The Connecticut native, who had a career-year in 2017, winning 18 A-Feature events, has two wins thus far in 2018.

Brad Sweet, who is currently second in points, won at I-96 Speedway for the first time in 2015. Donny Schatz, the nine-time and defending series champion, won for the first time at I-96 Speedway in 2014. Schatz is the current point leader on the strength of a series-best eight wins.

Another deep field of full-time drivers is on the road with the World of Sprint Car Series this season. Jason Johnson, the winner of the 2016 Knoxville Nationals, is currently tied for fourth in points, with sophomore sensation Sheldon Haudenschild, who already has three wins this season.

Daryn Pittman, who has three wins thus far in 2018, sits sixth in the standings, with fellow Oklahoma native Shane Stewart less than 10 markers behind in seventh. Logan Schuchart is eighth in points, with rookie Ian Madsen in ninth and Kraig Kinser in 10th. Also on the road this season are veteran drivers Jason Sides and Greg Wilson.

Among the younger drivers on the circuit are Brent Marks and Jacob Allen, who each hail from Pennsylvania as well as Clyde Knipp from Missouri.

Madsen, who is in the midst of his first full season on the road with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, will be seeing I-96 Speedway for the first time.

Tickets for the “Rumble in Michigan,” featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series on Friday, June 1 at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich., can be purchase online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by phone at 815-344-2023 as well at the track on race day.