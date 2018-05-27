Danny Smith Wins Randy Wheeler Memorial at Creek County

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (May 26, 2018) – Round seven on the 2018 season at Creek County Speedway, the fifth annual Randy Wheeler Memorial brought a field of 74 cars to the Oklahoma quarter-mile with the Fast Five Weekly Series on tap.

With room to run, none of the five A-Features contested were won from the front row as Danny Smith picked up his second Champ Sprint win of the season. Justin Cartwright ended the streak of wins by Chad Davis with his win in the Modifieds while Sam Champlain went back-to-back in Dwarf competition.

Racing to his first win of 2018, Jimmy Owen picked up the Factory Stock A-Feature with Kevin McSperitt working his steak of Mini Stock wins to three.

In Champ Sprint competition, Oklahoma’s Danny Smith brought a stripped-down setup of rig and tools to Creek County Speedway and changed from seventh to win. Zach Alley followed Smith’s lead from eighth to second with Travis Ashwood third. Jimmy Taylor and Brett Wilson made the top-five.

Justin Cartwright’s first win of the season at Creek County Speedway, the Sperry, Okla. racer advanced from fifth to claim the top spot. Matt French followed from eighth with James Esmond third. Colin Wiseley crossed fourth with 10th starting Joshua Tyre making it to fifth.

Sam Champlain’s second win in as many starts in Dwarf competition, the No. 34 had to beat Paul York to get the job done. Mike Howard from 11th came up to third with Rex Johnson and Robert Watson in fifth. In Factory Stocks, Jimmy Owen finally broke into Victory Lane. Austin McSperitt, Bobby Wolfe, Tommy Romine, and Calvin Lewis all finished in the top-five.

Keeping his momentum high in Mini Stock competition, Kevin McSperitt put his No. 88 back on the front stretch after the races. Beating out Michael Longacre and Leroy Burger, the top-five rounded out with Justin Melton and Kenny Grumadas.

Creek County Speedway’s Fast Five Weekly Series of Champ Sprints, Modifieds, Dwarf Cars, Factory Stocks, and Mini Stocks returns for Round Eight on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Gates open at 4:30 P.M with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. Races get underway at 7:00 P.M.

Admission prices are $10 for adults. Youth 11-14 get in for $6 and kids 10 and under get into the grandstands for free. Pits are $30 (under 10 years of age is $15).

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777. The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway.

Race Results:

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, Okla.

Saturday, May 26, 2018

2018 Season Round 7

Champ Sprints

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith, [7]; 2. 28-Zach Alley, [8]; 3. 23A-Travis Ashwood, [5]; 4. 23-Jimmy Taylor, [10]; 5. 53-Brett Wilson, [6]; 6. 11M-Michael Tyre II, [14]; 7. 51-Jackie York, [9]; 8. 7M-Charlie Crumpton, [18]; 9. 24-Ben Frey, [1]; 10. 62-James Shoun, [13]; 11. 22-David Stephenson, [4]; 12. 23X-Donovan Wise, [2]; 13. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [19]; 14. 13$-Len Larkin, [11]; 15. 777-Bailey Hughes, [3]; 16. 222-Jaiden Hughes, [12]; 17. 88M-Justin Melton, [17]; 18. 32-Daniel Abrahms, [16]; (DQ) 20H-Noah Harris, [15]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Ben Frey, [1]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith, [5]; 3. 22-David Stephenson, [4]; 4. 28-Zach Alley, [3]; 5. 13$-Len Larkin, [2]; 6. 32-Daniel Abrahms, [7]; 7. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 777-Bailey Hughes, [2]; 2. 23A-Travis Ashwood, [4]; 3. 11M-Michael Tyre II, [6]; 4. 51-Jackie York, [1]; 5. 222-Jaiden Hughes, [3]; 6. 88M-Justin Melton, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 53-Brett Wilson, [4]; 2. 23X-Donovan Wise, [1]; 3. 20H-Noah Harris, [6]; 4. 23-Jimmy Taylor, [3]; 5. 62-James Shoun, [2]; 6. 7M-Charlie Crumpton, [5]

Modifieds

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 24-Justin Cartwright, [5]; 2. 99-Matt French, [8]; 3. 20-James Esmond, [1]; 4. 1-Collin Wiseley, [6]; 5. 4-Joshua Tyre, [10]; 6. 52-Chad Davis, [9]; 7. 17-Brandon Dean, [3]; 8. 77-Kendall Shultz, [7]; 9. 8S-Chris Spencer, [2]; 10. 7X-Treyton Gann, [16]; 11. 29-John-Paul Larison, [17]; 12. 98B-Allan Beatty, [12]; 13. 14-Brennon Lacy, [14]; 14. 03-Toby Cooper, [11]; 15. 55-Nathan Hagar, [15]; 16. 7E-Jim Estes, [4]; 17. 50-Brandon James, [13]; 18. 7T-Taylor Howell, [18]; 19. 777-Jeff Hall, [19]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Matt French, [5]; 2. 8S-Chris Spencer, [3]; 3. 7E-Jim Estes, [2]; 4. 4-Joshua Tyre, [4]; 5. 55-Nathan Hagar, [7]; 6. 03-Toby Cooper, [1]; 7. 29-John-Paul Larison, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Chad Davis, [5]; 2. 1-Collin Wiseley, [4]; 3. 17-Brandon Dean, [3]; 4. 14-Brennon Lacy, [6]; 5. 98B-Allan Beatty, [1]; 6. 777-Jeff Hall, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Kendall Shultz, [4]; 2. 24-Justin Cartwright, [3]; 3. 20-James Esmond, [1]; 4. 7X-Treyton Gann, [6]; 5. 50-Brandon James, [2]; 6. 7T-Taylor Howell, [5]

Dwarf Cars

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 34-Sam Champlain, [3]; 2. 52-Paul York, [5]; 3. 26-Mike Howard, [11]; 4. 39-Rex Johnson, [4]; 5. 110-Robert Watson, [6]; 6. 35-Jason Miles, [8]; 7. 23-Robbie Russell, [1]; 8. 31-Logan Applegate, [10]; 9. 88-Dakota Champlain, [7]; 10. 83-Charly Gonzalez, [12]; 11. 33-Jeff Robertson, [9]; 12. 17-Rob McQuary, [2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Rob McQuary, [3]; 2. 52-Paul York, [6]; 3. 34-Sam Champlain, [4]; 4. 88-Dakota Champlain, [2]; 5. 33-Jeff Robertson, [1]; 6. 26-Mike Howard, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Rex Johnson, [5]; 2. 23-Robbie Russell, [1]; 3. 110-Robert Watson, [6]; 4. 35-Jason Miles, [3]; 5. 31-Logan Applegate, [4]; 6. 83-Charly Gonzalez, [2]

Factory Stocks

A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 1-Jimmy Owen, [3]; 2. 12-Austin McSperitt, [6]; 3. 5W-Bobby Wolfe, [5]; 4. 57-Tommy Romine, [2]; 5. 44-Calvin Lewis, [4]; 6. 33-Jeff Gerritson, [7]; 7. 04-Bill Newton, [1]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Austin McSperitt, [1]; 2. 1-Jimmy Owen, [3]; 3. 57-Tommy Romine, [6]; 4. 5W-Bobby Wolfe, [2]; 5. 44-Calvin Lewis, [4]; 6. 04-Bill Newton, [5]; 7. 33-Jeff Gerritson, [7]

Mini Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 88-Kevin McSperitt, [3]; 2. 0X-Michael Longacre, [4]; 3. 7B-Leroy Burger, [7]; 4. 4BJR-Justin Melton, [5]; 5. 36-Kenny Grumadas, [6]; 6. 45-Jimmy Masterson, [16]; 7. 39-Kimberly Tyre, [2]; 8. 26-Adrien Hickman, [10]; 9. 23-Cody Mcclain, [9]; 10. 36J-James Gragg, [15]; 11. 28-David Heine, [8]; 12. 68-Justin Ford, [12]; 13. 43-Marcus Rodriguez, [13]; 14. 144-Michael Denton, [14]; 15. 2X-Jonathan Cartwright, [17]; 16. 15C-Austin Timmons, [1]; 17. 17-Wesley Knebel, [11]; 18. 44-Daniel Denton, [18]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Kevin McSperitt, [4]; 2. 4BJR-Justin Melton, [5]; 3. 15C-Austin Timmons, [2]; 4. 43-Marcus Rodriguez, [8]; 5. 36J-James Gragg, [9]; 6. 28-David Heine, [1]; 7. 26-Adrien Hickman, [3]; 8. 17-Wesley Knebel, [7]; 9. 44-Daniel Denton, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Kimberly Tyre, [3]; 2. 7B-Leroy Burger, [6]; 3. 0X-Michael Longacre, [4]; 4. 144-Michael Denton, [9]; 5. 36-Kenny Grumadas, [5]; 6. 45-Jimmy Masterson, [7]; 7. 23-Cody Mcclain, [1]; 8. 2X-Jonathan Cartwright, [8]; 9. 68-Justin Ford, [2]