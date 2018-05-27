Photo Gallery: 2018 Pay Less Little 500 Anderson Speedway, Little 500, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Gene Nolan, Kirk Spridgeon and Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) L2018 ittle 500 front row Davey Hamilton Jr, Aaron Pierce, and Bobby Santos III. (Bill Miller photo) Pole Sitter Davey Hamilton, Jr. with his team. (Bill Miller photo) Former Little 500 winner, Chris Windom before the start of the 2018 edition. (Bill Miller photo) #1 Davey Hamilton and #26 Aaron Pierce. (Bill Miller photo) #4 Kody Swanson and #22Booby Santos III. (Bill Miller photo) #41 Isaac Chapple and #99 Ken Schrader. (Bill MIller photo) #91 Troy DeCaire and#5G Chris Windom. (Bill Miller photo) #3 Jerry Coons, Jr. and #24 JoJo Helberg. (Bill Miller photo) #5G Chris Windom, #67 Kyle O’Gara and #3 Shane Butler go three wide. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) 2018 Little 500 winner Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson in Victory Lane with his wife and son. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson in Victory Lane at Anderson Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) Jacob Wilson, Kody Swanson and Shane Hollingworth. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) Car owner Gene Nolan and Kody Swanson in Victory Lane at Anderson Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Gene Nolan, Kirk Spridgeon and Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson in Victory Lane. (Bill Miller photo) DSC 4770 Kody Swanson In Victory Lane at Anderson Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Davey Hamilton Jr. Wins Pole for the 2018 Little 500 Caleb Armstrong Claims Second Pole at the Little 500 Windom wins the 2015 Little 500 Santos wins the pole for the Pay Less Little 500 Pierce leads second day of Little 500 practice Anderson SpeedwayLittle 500Photo Gallery