Brian Brown Wins Fourth of Year at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 2, 2018) – Brian Brown survived lapped traffic and several cautions to win another thriller at Knoxville Raceway Saturday on McKay Insurance Agency/Nationwide Night. The Grain Valley, Missouri driver earned $4,000 for his win aboard the FVP/Casey’s General Stores #21. Daytime activities also saw the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction activities. Clint Garner earned his 36th career win and $2,000 in the 360 class, and Eric Bridger led wire to wire for his third 305 main event win of the season, and fifth in his career.

Before a lap could be completed in the 20-lap 410 feature, Allan Woods and Bob Weuve contacted at the end of the front straight. Woods was done, but no one was injured. Lynton Jeffrey led at the drop of the green, ahead of Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown, Austin McCarl and Terry McCarl.

Brown threw a slider and took second from Madsen on lap two. When Jeffrey approached lapped traffic on lap six, Brown shot by for the lead. Austin McCarl started to advance, grabbing third from Madsen on lap seven, and second from Jeffrey on lap nine. Justin Henderson entered the top five at that point and took fourth from Madsen at the halfway point.

Brown had a 2.1 second lead at that point, while a hectic battle took place for third between Jeffrey, Madsen, Henderson and Terry McCarl. Contact between Carson McCarl and Bob Weuve collected RJ Johnson, who got upside down at the flagstand with eight laps to go. He was uninjured. Henderson went to the work area at that point, surrendering fifth with issues with the right rear of the car.

Brown led Austin McCarl, Jeffrey, Madsen and Terry McCarl back to green. Madsen would jump from fourth to second, while Terry McCarl would move into fourth. A final caution for Rager Phillips didn’t change things up front. Brown won his 41st career feature here, ahead of Madsen, Austin McCarl, Terry McCarl and Brooke Tatnell. Tasker Phillips, Jeffrey, Matt Juhl, hard-charger Josh Schneiderman and Jamie Ball rounded out the top ten. Austin McCarl set quick time over the field, while Ball, Chris Martin and Brown won heats.

“Hat’s off to my whole crew, but Chad (Morgan), especially,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “We’ve been pretty good the last three or four weeks, so we tried something completely different from what we normally do. I wouldn’t say it’s better, but I wouldn’t say it’s worse. I was having a heck of a time late. I think a power steering line busted or something. I was going through tear-offs like they were going out of style and I could hardly hold the wheel. There’s some cowboys up in front. We needed to get our elbows up and get going. Tonight is a special night with the (National Sprint Car) Hall of Fame inductions. Those guys that went in today…if it’s not the stoutest class I’ve seen in some time, I don’t know what is.”

An incident slowed the start of the 18-lap 360 feature. Dylan Peterson got sideways in turn two and collected both Joe Beaver, who ended upside down, and Cody Ledger. Everyone was o.k., but only Ledger returned.

When the green fell, Ryan Giles led over Clint Garner, Matt Moro, Nate Van Haaften and Ryan Bickett. Giles would catch the inside berm in turn two on the second circuit and pull a wheelie. Garner would pounce on the opportunity and take the lead. Garner shot into lapped traffic on lap six and had a 2.1 second lead.

Skylar Gee moved into fourth on lap eight, while the leader had a 4.4 second lead with six to go. Gee would gain a podium spot by getting by Giles with six to go, but Garner had no peer up front. Moro would run second, ahead of Gee, Giles and Van Haaften. Hard-charger Sawyer Phillips, Bickett, Jason Martin, Ryan Roberts and Calvin Landis completed the top ten. Moro set quick time, while heat races were won by Tom Lenz, Gee and Martin.

“With 36 wins, you’d think you’d sit back in the trailer and know what to do,” said Garner in Victory Lane. “We were back there kicking around what gear to run and what tire pressure. I was pretty sure the top was going to win that race. It was definitely treacherous up there. The car was great and the engine was awesome. It’s a lot of fun to be up here and I’d like to thank everyone for coming out.”

Eric Bridger used a “0” point invert to lead wire to wire from the pole in the 15-lap 305 main event. Ryan Leavitt settled in behind him early, ahead of Devin Kline, Kelby Watt and Rob Kubli. Kubli took fourth early and battled with Kline for third, taking the spot in the middle stages of the race.

Bridger entered lapped traffic on lap ten and slowed a bit, allowing Leavitt to close in, but he found clean air again and pull away. Kline may have had the fastest car late. He used the low groove to move by Kubli for third with three to go, and threaded the needle to get under Leavitt for second coming to the checkers.

Bridger’s win came ahead of Kline, Leavitt, Kubli and Watt. Chasey Young, hard-charger Mike Mayberry, Matthew Stelzer, Joe Simbro and Evan Epperson rounded out the top ten. Bridger posted his sixth quick time of the year, while Jon Hughes and Epperson were heat race winners.

“(Lapped traffic) was horrible there,” said Bridger in Victory Lane. “I was just trying to hold on there. I had a pretty loose car. I didn’t screw up too bad. I thought I heard someone the whole time, but I was just hoping to see checkers there. It was a handful.”

Join us next week, Saturday, June 9, for Hy-Vee Night featuring the Amsoil USAC National Sprint Cars! The 360 and 305 sprint cars will also be in action! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (12), 15.966; 2. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (5), 15.968; 3. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (20), 16.015; 4. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (6), 16.070; 5. 9, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (18), 16.111; 6. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (25), 16.232; 7. 12, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (8), 16.239; 8. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (11), 16.244; 9. 83, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (15), 16.266; 10. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (24), 16.353; 11. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (7), 16.371; 12. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (21), 16.382; 13. 7, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (2), 16.466; 14. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (17), 16.487; 15. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (23), 16.552; 16. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (14), 16.607; 17. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (9), 16.681; 18. 5T, Travis Philo, Waterville, OH (1), 16.685; 19. 28AU, Allan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust. (10), 16.717; 20. 4, Dakota Hendrickson, Omaha, NE (22), 16.755; 21. 75, Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust. (16), 16.9; 22. 10, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (4), 16.952; 23. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (3), 16.960; 24. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (13), 17.842; 25. 85, Chase Wanner, Agency, IA (19), 18.392.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. Jamie Ball (1); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 3. Austin McCarl (6); 4. Carson McCarl (2); 5. Brooke Tatnell (5); 6. Don Droud Jr. (8); 7. RJ Johnson (3); 8. Chase Wanner (9); 9. Allan Woods (7)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.1: 1. Chris Martin (1); 2. Kerry Madsen (6); 3. AJ Moeller (3); 4. Matt Juhl (4); 5. Josh Schneiderman (2); 6. Rager Phillips (5); 7. Bobby Mincer (8); 8. Dakota Hendrickson (7);

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.4: 1. Brian Brown (6); 2. Justin Henderson (4); 3. Tasker Phillips (2); 4. Terry McCarl (5); 5. Travis Philo (1); 6. Davey Heskin (3); 7. Glen Saville (7); 8. Bob Weuve (8)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (4); 2. Kerry Madsen (3); 3. Austin McCarl (2); 4. Terry McCarl (6); 5. Brooke Tatnell (5); 6. Tasker Phillips (13); 7. Lynton Jeffrey (1); 8. Matt Juhl (9); 9. Josh Schneiderman (17); 10. Jamie Ball (11); 11. Don Droud Jr. (19); 12. Chris Martin (12); 13. Glen Saville (20); 14. Davey Heskin (16); 15. Bobby Mincer (22); 16. Bob Weuve (24); 17. Travis Philo (18); 18. Chase Wanner (25); 19. Rager Phillips (8); 20. Justin Henderson (7); 21. AJ Moeller (10); 22. Carson McCarl (14); 23. RJ Johnson (15); 24. Dakota Hendrickson (21); 25. Allan Woods (23). Lap Leaders: Jeffrey 1-5, Brown 6-20. Hard-charger: Schneiderman.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (13), 16.966; 2. 3, Nate Van Haaften, Otley, IA (15), 16.972; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (1), 17.002; 4. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (3), 17.029; 5. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (12), 17.203; 6. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (9), 17.229; 7. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (16), 17.233; 8. 7, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (2), 17.258; 9. 40C, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (14), 17.261; 10. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (17), 17.281; 11. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (4), 17.296; 12. 25, Dylan Peterson, Hartford, SD (7), 17.364; 13. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (18), 17.385; 14. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (23), 17.398; 15. 36, Jason Martin, Liberal, KS (8), 17.418; 16. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (19), 17.431; 17. 03, Shayle Bade, Lincoln, NE (11), 17.44; 18. 33M, Mason Daniel, Springville, CA (6), 17.466; 19. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (5), 17.466; 20. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (20), 17.58; 21. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (22), 17.651; 22. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (21), 17.677; 23. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (10), 18.008; 24. 12, Allan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust. (24), 18.204; 25. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (25), 18.275

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:08.2: 1. Tom Lenz (1); 2. Ryan Roberts (4); 3. Matt Moro (6); 4. Ryan Giles (5); 5. McKenna Haase (3); 6. Joe Beaver (2); 7. Sawyer Phillips (7); 8. Brad Comegys (8); 9. Mitchell Alexander (9)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Skylar Gee (3); 2. Nate Van Haaften (6); 3. Shayle Bade (1); 4. Jack Dover (7); 5. Carson McCarl (4); 6. Ryan Bickett (5); 7. Calvin Landis (2); 8. Nathan Mills (8)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:07.2: 1. Jason Martin (2); 2. Clint Garner (6); 3. Dylan Peterson (3); 4. Mason Daniel (1); 5. Cody Ledger (7); 6. Cody Wehrle (4); 7. Christian Bowman (5); 8. Allan Woods (8)

A main (started), 18 Laps, 5:47.3: 1. Clint Garner (2); 2. Matt Moro (3); 3. Skylar Gee (6); 4. Ryan Giles (1); 5. Nate Van Haaften (4); 6. Sawyer Phillips (21); 7. Ryan Bickett (7); 8. Jason Martin (9); 9. Ryan Roberts (5); 10. Calvin Landis (19); 11. Shayle Bade (15); 12. Cody Ledger (20); 13. Mason Daniel (16); 14. Cody Wehrle (14); 15. Christian Bowman (11); 16. McKenna Haase (13); 17. Jack Dover (18); 18. Allan Woods (24); 19. Tom Lenz (10); 20. Nathan Mills (23); 21. Mitchell Alexander (25); 22. Brad Comegys (22); 23. Carson McCarl (8); 24. Dylan Peterson (12); 25. Joe Beaver (17). Lap Leaders: Giles 1, Garner 2-18. Hard-charger: S. Phillips.

305 Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (5), 17.066; 2. 5C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (9), 17.451; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (12), 17.674; 4. 50, Mike Ayers, Waukee, IA (2), 17.799; 5. 33, Jayce Jenkins, Colfax, IA (11), 17.816; 6. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (8), 17.861; 7. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (15), 17.934; 8. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (16), 17.975; 9. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (3), 18.113; 10. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (1), 18.128; 11. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (4), 18.173; 12. 21, Evan Epperson, Muscatine, IA (17), 18.206; 13. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (10), 18.344; 14. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (13), 18.484; 15. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (7), 18.560; 16. 64C, Casey Greubel, Lacona, IA (6), 18.599; 17. 11, Frank Rodgers III, Lucas, IA (14), NT.

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:56.1: 1. Jon Hughes (1); 2. Ryan Leavitt (3); 3. Eric Bridger (6); 4. Joe Simbro (2); 5. Jayce Jenkins (4); 6. Chase Young (5); 7. Mike Mayberry (7); 8. Dan Henning (8); 9. Frank Rodgers III (9)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.7: 1. Evan Epperson (1); 2. Rob Kubli (2); 3. Kelby Watt (4); 4. Matthew Stelzer (7); 5. Devin Kline (6); 6. Josh Jones (3); 7. Mike Ayers (5); 8. Casey Greubel (8)

A main (started), 15 Laps, 4:59.1: 1. Eric Bridger (1); 2. Devin Kline (2); 3. Ryan Leavitt (3); 4. Rob Kubli (8); 5. Kelby Watt (4); 6. Chase Young (5); 7. Mike Mayberry (14); 8. Matthew Stelzer (13); 9. Joe Simbro (11); 10. Evan Epperson (9); 11. Jayce Jenkins (6); 12. Josh Jones (12); 13. Jon Hughes (7); 14. Casey Greubel (16); 15. Mike Ayers (10); 16. Dan Henning (15); 17. Frank Rodgers III (17). Lap Leader: Bridger 1-15. Hard-charger: Mayberry.