Hall Gets Last Lap, Last Corner Pass for BOSS Win at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (June 16, 2018) – Luke Hall passed Tyler Gunn in the last corner of the last lap to score his first career win at Fremont Speedway Saturday, June 16 in the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) on Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night.

Hall, from Bradford, Ohio, overcame a one and half second lead the last four laps after coming from his ninth starting spot in the 25-lap A-main. After taking the white flag he threw a slider at Gunn in turns one and two but Gunn cut back under to maintain the lead down the back stretch. Hall blasted under Gunn entering turn three and slid up in front as Gunn tried to turn back under but Hall won the drag race to the checkers.

“I know he (Gunn) is a hometown guy and I wasn’t trying to crash him by any means but we came here to win, not run second. I definitely didn’t want to tear his stuff up and he came by me afterwards and I’m glad that didn’t happen. That’s just hard racing for the win. I’m worn out as all get out. You just have to want it a little bit more and throw it in there a little bit harder. Jack Hewitt helped me get started and when they took that ledge off it heart my heart…that’s the only thing he taught us how to run. But luckily it got a good cushion back again and it worked out in our favor,” Hall said in the Engine Pro Victory Lane. “I have to thank the Nelsons, Hawk Chassis, Site X, Bierly Well Drilling, Quest Credit Union and JABB Insulation.”

After having won at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio Friday, Fremont’s Jamie Miller made it a clean sweep of the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro, dominating the 25-lap feature at Fremont. Miller has won three features – Attica, Limaland and now Fremont – in the last three weeks (last week’s events were lost to rain) along with a runner-up finish two weeks ago at Fremont.

“We’ve been fast right out of the box this year. This race car is probably the best one I’ve ever been in. We made all the right calls tonight. We’ve been real fortunate hitting the right set-ups with the track conditions. I have to thank Ryan French and his wife Angie for giving me the opportunity to drive this car. They’ve been great to work with and a lot of fun. I want to thank Rich Farmer and the crew at the track for giving us a great surface, Jon Horn for the FAST deal and all the fans that come out and support us,” Miller said beside the Sonic Hauling, Fostoria Modd Shop, Phil Rister Racing, NAPA of Attica, Reedtown Tavern, Branham Builders, Crown Battery, Avon by Angie, Sparting Underground backed machine.

Tiffin’s Chester Fitch led all 15 non-stop laps in the McCullough Industries Limited Late Models to score his second win of the season at Fremont Speedway. It was the 11th of his career at the track.

“I was kind of getting crossed up there a little bit toward the end and making mistakes and not hitting my marks like I should. This is still my 602 crate motor. By actually running good and meeting some great guys over here I’ve picked up some new sponsors. I want to thank Kenny Clark at Fremont Fence, Distel’s Septic Service, Sacksteder-Worland Insurance and my family,” Fitch said beside his Westside Auto Sales, Tiffin Auto Auction, Miracle Motors, Danner’s Recycling & Towing, Hi-Way 101 Auto Parts, Shorty’s Auction & Liquidation Services, Griff’s Engines backed #101.

Former track champion Keith Sorg survived a marathon Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature to score his fifth career win at Fremont, leading all 20 laps.

“Starting up front is way better than in the back where you can get into a lot of trouble and tear stuff up. I want to thank Advanced Auto Parts of the east side, M&L Excavating, D&R Transmissions, Fremont Fence, Level Performance and my mom and dad,” Sorg said.

In the 25 lap BOSS A-main Dallas Hewitt and Lee Underwood brought the field to green with Hewitt gaining the advance over Ty Tilton, Underwood, Andy Feil, Dustin Ingle, Mike Miller, Gunn and Joe Liguori. The first caution flew with three laps scored for a spin by Paul Dues and Matt Cooley. All eyes were on Little 500 winner Kody Swanson who had worked his way from 12th to fifth in just three laps.

When the green reappeared Hewitt continued to lead as Gunn blasted into second while Tilton tried to hold off Underwood and Swanson for third. Hall got up on the wheel and powered from sixth to third in three laps and challenged Gunn for second by lap 10. Both Gunn and Hall moved to within striking distance of Hewitt at the half-way point with Gunn taking over the top spot on lap 14. Hall drove into second on lap 16 just before the caution flew for Dues with nine laps to go.

Following a caution on lap 18, Gunn got a great restart and pulled away slightly from Hall while Hewitt, Swanson and 19th starter Brian Smith were locked in an entertaining battle for third. Gunn seemed well on his way to his first non-wing sprint car win, building a 1.35 second lead with just four laps to go. Hall, however, had other plans, methodically eating into Gunn’s lead. As they drove to the white, Hall was glued to Gunn’s rear bumper and tried a slider into one and two. Gunn turned back under the pair went side by side into the final two turns with Hall sliding in front and nearly making contact with Gunn.

Hall won the drag race to the checkers with Swanson, Underwood and Smith rounding out the top five.

Miller and Tyler Street brought the field to green for the 25-lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 sprint A-main with Miller quickly establishing himself as the driver to beat, pulling out to a three second lead within three laps over Kyle Capodice, Street, Dustin Rall, Bobby Clark and John Ivy.

A caution for Matt Ferrell on lap 9 wiped out Miller’s huge advantage but once the green reappeared Miller quickly built his lead back to over three seconds. Rall brought out the caution on lap 15, again cancelling Miller’s big lead over Capodice, Street, Clark, Ivy, Brandon Moore and 13th starter Steve Rando. On the ensuing restart Street blasted around Capodice but could not reel in Miller who took the checkers over three seconds ahead of Street. Capodice, Ivy and Moore rounded out the top five.

In the late model A-main Fitch powered into the lead at the drop of the green. With a couple of laps to go Jamie Miller had closed but Fitch was able to regain his momentum and took the win over Miller, John Mayes Jr., Brad Mitten and Dustin Keegan.

Brad Keckler and Sorg paced the field for the 20 lap dirt truck A-main with Sorg gaining the upper hand. Four cautions in the first six laps kept the field close. When the green reappeared on lap six Sorg held off Keckler, Jim Holcomb, Mitten, Jeff Ward and Eric Devanna. With three laps to go Holcomb stopped on the track to bring out the caution with Sorg leading Keckler, Mitten, Ward and Kent Brewer. When the green came out Mitten and Brewer tangled with Mitten ending up on his roof.

While Mitten walked away unharmed a lengthy red ensued for the clean-up. When the green flew Sorg pulled away for the win over Keckler, Ward, Brad Stuckey and Brewer.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 30 for Open Wheel Shoot-Out #3 featuring the FAST 410 and 305 sprints and the NRA 360 Sprint Invaders on Willie’s Sales & Service Night.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway

Starting position – [*]

B.O.S.S Non-Wing

Heat 1 (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 42-Ty Tilton[1] ; 2. 18-Dallas Hewitt[2] ; 3. 9N-Luke Hall[4] ; 4. 87-Paul Dues[8] ; 5. 91x-Aaron Middaugh[7] ; 6. 9G-Cody Gardener[5] ; 7. 8-Joe Sylvester[3] ; 8. 86-Rick Holley[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 24L-Lee Underwood[2] ; 2. 82-Mike Miller[1] ; 3. 41-Cole Ketcham[3] ; 4. 12-Ted Hines[5] ; 5. 6-Bill Rose[8] ; 6. 3-Joe Butera[4] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[7] ; 8. 53-Steve Little[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 08-Andy Feil[2] ; 2. 44-Joe Liguori[1] ; 3. 77-Kory Crabtree[3] ; 4. 74-Drew Rader[4] ; 5. 14W-Chris Wilson[5] ; 6. 97-Scott Hardman[6] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[7] ; 8. 31L-Buddy Lowther[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 2. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3] ; 3. 12s-Kody Swanson[8] ; 4. 19-Matt Cooley[6] ; 5. 14-Chad Wilson[4] ; 6. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 7. 5-Bob McMillen[2] ; 8. 18D-Bobby Distel[7]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps, top 6 to A)

1. 6-Bill Rose[2] ; 2. 9G-Cody Gardener[5] ; 3. 2+-Brian Smith[10] ; 4. 91x-Aaron Middaugh[1] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[8] ; 6. 14-Chad Wilson[4] ; 7. 97-Scott Hardman[7] ; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[11] ; 9. 5-Bob McMillen[12] ; 10. 3-Joe Butera[6] ; 11. 18D-Bobby Distel[16] ; 12. 8-Joe Sylvester[9] ; 13. 31L-Buddy Lowther[15] ; 14. 14W-Chris Wilson[3] ; 15. 86-Rick Holley[13] ; 16. 53-Steve Little[14]

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1. 9N-Luke Hall[9] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 3. 12s-Kody Swanson[12] ; 4. 24L-Lee Underwood[2] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[19] ; 6. 18-Dallas Hewitt[1] ; 7. 42-Ty Tilton[3] ; 8. 77-Kory Crabtree[11] ; 9. 74-Drew Rader[15] ; 10. 6-Bill Rose[17] ; 11. 44-Joe Liguori[8] ; 12. 9G-Cody Gardener[18] ; 13. 12-Ted Hines[14] ; 14. 14-Chad Wilson[22] ; 15. 82-Mike Miller[6] ; 16. 08-Andy Feil[5] ; 17. 5M-Mike Moore[21] ; 18. 19-Matt Cooley[16] ; 19. 87-Paul Dues[13] ; 20. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[4] ; 21. 41-Cole Ketcham[10] ; 22. 91x-Aaron Middaugh[20]

Hard Charger: 2+-Brian Smith +14

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.4*-Tyler Street, 13.649; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.739; 3.47-Matt Lucius, 13.843; 4.5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath Jr, 13.862; 5.19R-Steve Rando, 13.866; 6.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.869; 7.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.880; 8.99-Alvin Roepke, 13.915; 9.97-Kyle Peters, 13.926; 10.77I-John Ivy, 13.954; 11.8-Bobby CLark, 14.007; 12.9R-Dustin Rall, 14.037; 13.29-Bryan Sebetto, 14.058; 14.73-Joe Armbruster, 14.076; 15.21-Dustin Stroup, 14.088; 16.36-Seth Schneider, 14.149; 17.09-Justin Adams, 14.165; 18.67M-Matt Ferrell, 14.177; 19.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.203; 20.11X-George Englert, 14.331; 21.X-Mike Keegan, 15.696; 22.17J-Jeff Mills, 15.839;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 2. 97-Kyle Peters[1] ; 3. 77I-John Ivy[5] ; 4. 67M-Matt Ferrell[6] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 6. 47-Matt Lucius[4] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Dustin Rall[2] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 99-Alvin Roepke[3] ; 4. 73-Joe Armbruster[1] ; 5. 09-Justin Adams[6] ; 6. 11X-George Englert[7] ; 7. 21-Dustin Stroup[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 8-Bobby CLark[1] ; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[4] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 4. 29-Bryan Sebetto[5] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 7. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath Jr[3] ; 8. 17J-Jeff Mills[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[2] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 4. 77I-John Ivy[7] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[9] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[13] ; 7. 8-Bobby Clark[5] ; 8. 99-Alvin Roepke[8] ; 9. 36-Seth Schneider[15] ; 10. 97-Kyle Peters[6] ; 11. 9R-Dustin Rall[4] ; 12. 09-Justin Adams[14] ; 13. 73-Joe Armbruster[11] ; 14. 11X-George Englert[17] ; 15. X-Mike Keegan[18] ; 16. 29-Bryan Sebetto[12] ; 17. 75-Jerry Dahms[19] ; 18. 67M-Matt Ferrell[10] ; 19. 47-Matt Lucius[16] ; 20. 17J-Jeff Mills[22] ; 21. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath Jr[21] ; 22. 21-Dustin Stroup[20]

Hard Charger: 19R-Steve Rando +7

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3] ; 2. 33-Jeff Ward[4] ; 3. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[5] ; 4. 26-Kyle Lagrou[2] ; 5. 37-Eric DeVanna[6] ; 6. 67-Ben Clapp[1] ; 7. 2X-Chris Bitters[8] ; 8. 115-Ben Good[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 23m-Brad Mitten[1] ; 2. 17-Bob Dible[4] ; 3. 49X-Brad Keckler[3] ; 4. 16-Jim Holcomb[2] ; 5. 5s-Brad Stuckey[6] ; 6. 2-Brian Sorg[5] ; 7. 1H-Zeth Sabo[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Eric Potridge[2] ; 2. 22-Brandon Leighton[5] ; 3. 4s-Keith Sorg[7] ; 4. 48-Jeramiah Halbeisen[4] ; 5. 83-Noah Wagner[1] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[3] ; 7. 17x-Dustin Keegan[6]

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 2. 49X-Brad Keckler[1] ; 3. 33-Jeff Ward[11] ; 4. 5s-Brad Stuckey[14] ; 5. 8KB-Kent Brewer[10] ; 6. 37-Eric DeVanna[13] ; 7. 83-Noah Wagner[15] ; 8. 17x-Dustin Keegan[21] ; 9. 26-Kyle Lagrou[12] ; 10. 67-Ben Clapp[16] ; 11. 2-Brian Sorg[17] ; 12. 2X-Chris Bitters[19] ; 13. 23m-Brad Mitten[8] ; 14. 48-Jeramiah Halbeisen[3] ; 15. 16-Jim Holcomb[4] ; 16. 72-Eric Potridge[6] ; 17. 1H-Zeth Sabo[20] ; 18. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[9] ; 19. 17-Bob Dible[5] ; 20. 22-Brandon Leighton[7] ; 21. 11-Austin Gibson[18] ; 22. 115-Ben Good[22]

Hard Charger: 17x-Dustin Keegan +13

Limited Late Models – McCullough Industries

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 101-Chester Fitch[5] ; 2. 69-John Mayes[4] ; 3. 4M-Jamie Miller[7] ; 4. 23m-Brad Mitten[2] ; 5. 17x-Dustin Keegan[3] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[1] ; 7. 27K-Jay King[6] ; 8. 22J-Josh Kiser[8]

A-Main 1 (15 Laps)

1. 101-Chester Fitch[2] ; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 69-John Mayes[3] ; 4. 23m-Brad Mitten[1] ; 5. 17x-Dustin Keegan[5] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 7. 27K-Jay King[7] ; 8. 22J-Josh Kiser[8]