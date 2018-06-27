3 races in 5 days await FAST 410 and 305 competitors

FREMONT, Ohio – After having a week off the teams competing for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics and the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro face a stretch of three races in five days. The teams will compete Friday, June 29 at Attica Raceway Park, Saturday, June 30 at Fremont Speedway and Tuesday, July 3 at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio.

“No doubt this is a big weekend of racing for our FAST teams. We are at the half-way point of the season and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic battle for the championships,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

Friday at Attica Raceway Park it’s Baumann Auto Group/Edward Jones Financial Services-Mike Neill Advisor/Kear’s Speed Shop Fan Appreciation Night. General admission is only $10 and fans will get the chance to go in the pits and meet the teams prior to the night’s racing. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7:45 p.m. and includes the UMP Late Models along with the FAST 410 and 305 sprints. For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com

It will be an Open Wheel Shoot-Out at Fremont Speedway on Willie’s Sales and Service Night. Not only are the FAST 410 and 305 sprints in competition but the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders will also battle. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing underway at 7 p.m. For ticket information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com

Waynesfield will host the Summer Sprint Sizzler on Tuesday, July 3 featuring the FAST 410 and 305 sprints, the NRA Sprint Invaders and the mini-sprints. The FAST 410 sprints will battle for $3,000 to win while the FAST 305 sprints compete for $1,000 to win and the NRA Sprint Invaders compete for $4,000 to win. Pit gates will open Tuesday at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m. and racing under way at 7 p.m. For ticket information go to waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com

Last year at Waynesfield, Bellevue, Ohio’s Cap Henry passed Cale Thomas on the last lap to score the FAST 410 win while Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy held off Nate Dussel for the FAST 305 victory.

Going into the weekend, two time FAST champion Craig Mintz – also a two time Attica and Fremont champion – holds the 410 series point lead by virtue of going undefeated at Fremont Speedway with four wins. Mintz, from Gibsonburg, Ohio, also leads the Fremont points and is sixth in Attica’s standings.

Stuart Brubaker, a multi-time 305 track champion at Fremont and Attica and 2010 FAST 305 champion, is currently second in the FAST 410 points, 58 behind Mintz. Brubaker, who has two wins at Attica in 2018, including a FAST victory, is currently third in Attica points, only three markers behind Byron Reed. Also a Gibsonburg, Ohio resident, he sits second in Fremont track points, 50 behind Mintz.

Henry is currently third in the FAST 410 point standings, 65 markers behind Mintz. Henry scored a series win at Attica three weeks ago and is second in the track’s points, only two behind Reed. Henry sits third in Fremont’s points.

Tied for fourth in the FAST points are defending series champion D.J. Foos of Fremont and defending Attica track champion Chris Andrews, both 159 markers behind Mintz. Foos is currently fourth in Attica’s points and eighth in Fremont’s standings. Andrews sits fifth in points at Attica and fourth at Fremont.

Napoleon, Ohio’s Tyler Gunn is sixth in the FAST 410 standings, coming into the weekend eighth in Attica’s points and seventh in Fremont’s standings.

Plano, Texas resident T.J. Michael is seventh in the FAST points while also sitting fifth in Fremont’s standings. Hermitage, Pennsylvania’s Adam Kekich is eighth in series points with Tiffin, Ohio’s Duane Zablocki sitting ninth while holding town the 10th position in Attica’s points. Sycamore, Ohio’s Jess Stiger rounds out the top 10 in FAST 410 points while positioning himself as ninth in Attica’s standings and 10th in Fremont’s points.

Rookie Kelsey Ivy of Fremont is 11th in the FAST points while four time series champion Byron Reed is 12th while leading Attica’s points as he looks for his ninth track championship. Bryan Lay currently sits 13th in series points.

Following a weekend sweep of the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series events two weeks ago, Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller took the point lead by just six markers over John Ivy. Miller took the checkers at Limaland Motorsports Park on June 15 and followed with a dominating win at Fremont Speedway on June 16. Ivy leads the Fremont track standings and is second at Attica while Miller sits seventh in the Attica points.

Clyde, Ohio’s Brandon Moore currently sits third in the FAST points while holding down fourth in the Attica standings and fifth in the Fremont points. Ashland, Ohio’s Tyler Street has really come on as of late and is fourth in the series’ standings while Sandusky, Ohio’s Kyle Capodice has used consistent top five finishes to round out the top five in FAST points while sitting third in both Attica and Fremont’s standings.

Former FAST 305 champion Bobby Clark, who has a series win at Fremont this year, is currently sixth in the standings. Clark’s two wins at Attica in 2018 have him fifth in the track points while he is sixth in Fremont’s standings.

Mansfield, Ohio’s Kyle Peters occupies the seventh place in the FAST 305 standings while Fremont, Ohio’s Seth Schneider is eighth. Schneider is also 10th in the Attica points and fourth in Fremont’s standings.

Upper Sandusky, Ohio’s Dustin Rall is ninth in FAST points while Tiffin, Ohio’s Matt Lucius rounds out the top 10. Lucius is also eighth in Attica’s points.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver, who has won the last two FAST championships, has slipped to 11th in points after having missed the last event at Fremont due to health issues. Weaver, a two time Fremont and Attica track champion, scored a series win earlier this year at Attica and is currently second in Attica’s points, just four behind Ivy.

About the FAST Championship Series: