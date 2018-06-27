American Sprint Car Series Looking At 10 Events Across Independence Day Weekend

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (June 26, 2018) Gearing up for 10 events across the Independence Day Weekend, the American Sprint Car Series is slated for competition in five states with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, ASCS Mid-South Region, ASCS Southwest, and Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps all in action.

Weekend Lineup:

Thursday, June 28: ASCS Mid-South – Riverside Int. Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.)

Friday, June 29: ASCS Mid-South – Crowleys Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Ark.)

$2,000 to win, $300 to start

Friday, June 29: ASCS National – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, Wash.)

$3,000 to win, $400 to start

Friday, June 29: ASCS Warrior — Missouri State Fair Speedway (Sedalia, Mo.)

$1,176 to win, $250 to start

Saturday, June 30: ASCS Southwest – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

$1,500 to win, $250 to start

Saturday, June 30: ASCS National – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, Wash.)

$4,000 to win, $400 to start

Saturday, June 30: ASCS Mid-South – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

$2,000 to win, $300 to start

Saturday, June 30: ASCS Warrior – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

$1,176 to win, $250 to start

Sunday, July 1: ASCS Mid-South – Diamond Park Speedway (Murfreesboro, Ark.)

$2,000 to win, $300 to start

Sunday, July 1: ASCS Warrior – Double X Speedway (California, Mo.)

$1,176 to win, $250 to start

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

A double-header weekend at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. the Fred Brownfield Classic presented by Little Creek Casino pays tribute to one of the greatest promoters to ever come out of the Northwest. The fourth installment of the Brownfield Classic, last year’s event was a split between Matt Covington and Roger Crockett. In all, 14 events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com have been contested at the three-eighths-mile oval with 9 different winners.

A legacy continued by Steve Beitler, the event takes place on Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30. Tickets are $27 per day for adults with discounts for Youth, Senior, and Military. Kids six and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance by calling (360) 757-6959. Both nights open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (PDT).

Grays Harbor Raceway is located at 43 Elma McCleary Rd. on the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. For information on the track, log onto http://www.graysharborraceway.com

Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region

The Red, White and Blue Tour is back with each night paying $1,776 to win, along with a $200 bonus for the nightly Hard Charger from Valley Park Retirement Living and Chad Griggs, in the form of a Pre-Paid Visa Gift Card, along with a $500 Re-Pete bonus courtesy of Tiger Towing.

Kicking off Friday, June 29 at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, the series will hit up Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, June 30 in Eldon, with the Double X Speedway wrapping things up on Sunday, July 1.

Friday, June 29 at Missouri State Fair Speedway gets underway with Hot Laps at 6:00 P.M. (CDT). The event is promoted by Larry McCown and Randy Combs and includes Street Stocks. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for Military and Senior, and $10 for youth 8-17. Kids seven and under get in free. Information on the facility can be found on the track’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Missouri-State-Fair-Speedway-175997836437161

Saturday, June 30 at Lake Ozark Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. The card includes Street Stocks, Midwest Lightning Sprints, and IMCA RaceSaver Sprints. Admission is $15 with kids six and under free. More information on Lake Ozark Speedway can be found online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or by calling (573) 418-0565.

Sunday, July 1 at Double X Speedway gets underway at 7:30 P.M. (CDT) with Adults admitted for $15. Kids 10 and under are free. More information on Double X Speedway can be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Double-X-Speedway-188377934531844

ASCS Mid-South Region

The biggest stretch of races on the weekend, the ASCS Mid-South Speedweek will see four nights of racing with each paying $2,000 to win, $300 to start.

Starting Thursday and running through Sunday, the four nights of racing begin at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. Friday moves the fun to Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. before moving to I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark, on Saturday. Things wrap up at Diamond Park Speedway in Murfreesboro, Ark. on Sunday.

Thursday, June 28 at West Memphis gets rolling with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $20 for anyone over 12 years of age. Youth 6-11 is $5 and free for anyone under five into the grandstands. More information on Riverside can be found at www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com or by calling (870) 735-8071.

Friday, June 29 at “The Ridge” goes green at 7:30 P.M. (CDT) with admission set at $20. Kids get in for $10 with youth under five free into the grandstands. More information, classes, and directions can be found at www.crowleysridgeraceway.com or by calling (870) 236-3141.

Saturday, June 30 at I-30 Speedway gets underway at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Track information and directions can be found at www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Sunday, July 1 at Diamond Park Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M with racing at 8:00 P.M. Admission is $21 with kids admitted for $15. The night will also include an Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Show. For more information, log onto www.diamondparkspeedway.com.

ASCS Southwest

Back to Arizona Speedway, the ASCS Southwest Region will take to the track on Saturday, June 30 for the final night of the Queen Creek oval’s Spring/Summer Season before the track goes dark until the end of August. The Summer Explosion, complete with Fireworks, will feature IMCA Modified, Pure Stock and Robert Horne Ford Bomber in addition to the ASCS Southwest Region.

Admission is $15 for adults with Seniors only $12. Kids 11 and under get in the grandstands for free. Action begins at 8:00 P.M. (MT).

Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N Ironwood Rd. More information on the facility can be found online at http://www.arizonaspeedway.net as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Arizona-Speedway-211954742150175 . Fans can also email info@arizonaspeedway.net or call (480) 926-6688.

