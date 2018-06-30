Photo Gallery: Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery CJ Leary. (BilL Miller photo) Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Dallas Hewitt. (Bill Miller photo) Matt Westfall. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cockrum. (Bill Miller photo) CJ Leary. (BilL Miller photo) Gas City I-69 promoter Jerry Gappens and family. (Bill Miller photo) CJ Leary won the 25 lap Jerry Gappens Memorial sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on June 29, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) CJ Leary in Victory Lane with promoter Jerry Gappens, Jr. (Bill Miller photo) CJ Leary in Victory Lane with family and crew at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Leary Wins Feature at Gas City I-69 Speedway Clinton Boyles Wins Jack and Jiggs Classic at Gas City USAC National Sprint Car Series Adds Gas City Date on September 7th Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery