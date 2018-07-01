Austin Liggett Wins at Ventura

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 30, 2018 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway – “Battle at the Beach Race #1” – co-sanctioned with VRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Jake Swanson, 73T, Ford-12.007 (New Track Record); 2. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-12.154; 3. Kaleb Montgomery, 3, Montgomery-12.226; 4. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-12.320; 5. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-12.321; 6. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team 33-12.387; 7. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-12.469; 8. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-12.537; 9. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-12.615; 10. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-12.615; 11. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.643; 12. Kyle Smith, 55, Smith-12.667; 13. Koen Shaw, 88K, Shaw-12.722; 14. Ricky Lewis, 81M, Watt-12.736; 15. Shannon McQueen, 7, Van Meter-12.936; 16. Charlie Butcher, 96, Butcher-12.954; 17. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-12.958; 18. Scotty Farmer, 81, Watt-13.243; 19. Ryan Stolz, 72, Ford-13.261; 20. Britton Bock 67, Bock-13.487; 21. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-13.527; 22. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-13.752; 23. Joey Bishop, 45, Bishop-13.847.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Faria, 2. Swanson, 3. Timmons, 4. Butcher, 5. Edwards, 6. Ervine, 7. Shaw. 8. Stolz. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Guardino, 2. Rutherford, 3. Liggett, 4. Hendrix, 5. Bock, 6. Lewis, 7. Hix, 8. Bishop. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED / ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Smith, 2. Wiley, 3. McQueen, 4. Hendricks, 5. Farmer, 6. Ellertson, 7. Montgomery. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Austin Liggett, 2. Ryan Timmons, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Troy Rutherford, 5. Kyle Smith, 6. Shannon McQueen, 7. Jeremy Ellertson, 8. Tristan Guardino, 9. Danny Faria Jr., 10. Tom Hendricks, 11. Rick Hendrix, 12. Steve Hix, 13. Koen Shaw, 14. Scotty Farmer, 15. Britton Bock, 16. Ryan Stolz, 17. Joey Bishop, 18. Austin Ervine, 19. Ricky Lewis, 20. Charlie Butcher, 21. Kyle Edwards, 22. Kaleb Montgomery, 23. Brandon Wiley. NT

—————————-

**Wiley flipped on lap 6 of the feature. Montgomery flipped on lap 10 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 McQueen, Laps 5-30 Liggett

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / RACING OPTICS HARD CHARGER: Jeremy Ellertson (18th to 7th)

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: July 14 – Ventura (CA) Raceway – “Battle of the Beach Race #2” – co-sanctioned with VRA