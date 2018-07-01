Klaasmeyer Wins at Steamy Macon Speedway

From Adam Mackey

MACON, Il. (June 30, 2018) — The temperatures were not kind to race fans or drivers this weekend in central Illinois with heat and humidity making the outdoors miserable, Macon Speedway carried out their racing program featuring the POWRi Midgets & Micro Sprints.

Tucker Klaasmeyer took the checkered flag in the POWRi Midgets during the 30-lap A-Main feature. The win for the Paola, KS., native was his third on the 2018 circuit. The win almost wasn’t going to happen. Trailing Tyler Courtney until the 21st lap, Courtney’s midget gave out and opened the chance for Klaasmeyer. Jake Neuman raced to close the gap between first and second place and coming out of the final turn slid in front of the leader but couldn’t get the grip to stay and finished in second place.

Austin Schaeffer of Columbia, MO., looked sharp at the high side of the 1/5th mile high bank dirt oval. Schaeffer looked dominate through the 20-lap feature event but finished just ahead of Joe B. Miller, who has been a multi-time winner at Macon Speedway. Schaeffer’s win would be his third of the 2018 season.

Guy Taylor took the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature with a 20-lap finish. The race was mostly for second place as uncle & nephew battled for the runner up position. Ryan Little and Jake Little stayed close and together but would not get close to the leader as uncle Ryan finished ahead of nephew Jake. The race was completed with the use of a caution.

Jeremy Nichols returned to victory lane in the Street Stocks division during the Midwest Big Ten Series event. Nichols has been one of the best in the series over the most recent years and his results continued to be successful Saturday night against his competitors.

The Hornets capped off the warm night with a newcomer taking the checkered flag. Anthony Sunshine from St. Louis won his heat and got the feature, as well.

Macon Speedway thanks the race fans and the drivers for braving the elements to compete in the undesireable conditions. Macon Speedway returns this Thursday with the 38th Annual Herald & Review 100 event part of the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour. The Super Late Models will compete in a 100-lap feature with $5,000 to the winner. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds and B-Modifieds will be part of the program.