Wheatshocker Nationals on Tap for URSS

By Rick Salem

After last weeks three races in six days, the United Rebel Sprint Series will now head this Saturday and Sunday, July 14th and 15th, to the 10th running of the Wheatshocker Nationals at RPM Speedway in Hays, KS for their opening weekend of the EllisCounty fair.

Oklahoma’s Andy Shouse took home top honors in last years event, collecting the $2000 winners share and also taking home the custom Pit Boss Pellet Grille furnished by Lance Pittmann of S&W Supply/Federated Auto Parts of Hays for being to he top point earner of the two day event. This years event will once again pay $2000 to the winner with $200 to start in Saturday’s championship feature. Lance Pittman will once again furnish a custom Pit Boss Pellet Grille to the overall high point driver of the two day show.

This year promises a great field of cars as many of the top drivers from Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska and Oklahoma will converge on the 3/8 mile oval in Hays to compete in one of the most prestigious races on the URSS schedule.

2017 URSS Champion Zach Blurton leads the current point standings coming in to the weekend followed by Ty Williams, Brian Herbert, Chad Salem and Tyler Knight rounding out the top five.

Races start at 7pm both nights and if you can’t attend be sure to listen in on racinboys.com with Kyler Fetters calling all the action live.