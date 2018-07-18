Jason Johnson Racing Returns to Action with Macedo at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

Jason Johnson Racing announced on Wednesday it will return to racing at the Knoxville Raceway during the Knoxville 360 and 410 Nationals with Carson Macedo behind the wheel. The news was made official with an announcement made on the Jason Johnson Racing website.

Macedo is currently leading the drivers point standings with the All Star Circuit of Champions. Macedo’s regular ride with JG Racing is not making the trip to Knoxville due to work commitments so the team can make the remainder of the All Star tour. This opened up Macedo to take the wheel of the JJR machine.