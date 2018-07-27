BRIGHTON SPEEDWAY NEXT UP FOR SOS TOUR

By Tommy Goudge

(July 27, 2018) – London, Ontario – The 23rd season of Southern Ontario Sprints racing continues this weekend when the tour heads back to Brighton Speedway for round five of the 2018 schedule.

The Saturday, July 28 event at Brighton is the fourth of six scheduled $1,200-to-win SOS races at the Rinaldi Family-owned facility in 2018. The May 19 event at the 1/3 mile Brighton oval was rained out, while Dylan Westbrook and Cory Turner claimed wins on June 16 and July 7, respectively. Along with the regular program, Saturday’s event will again include a The SOS tour has raced at Brighton 110 times since first visiting there in 1997, with Rick Wilson’s 22 victories topping the all-time SOS win list at the Northumberland County track.

Along with the winged 360 Sprint Cars of the SOS tour, Saturday’s event presented by Sanderson Tire & Automotive, Rapid Rad, and Classic Rock 107.9 will also feature Late Models, Canadian Modifieds, Thunder Stocks, and Comp 4’s. The SOS portion of the event will include Heat Races, a Dash For Cash race sponsored by Docks Are Us, and a 25 lap A-Feature.

WHAT:
Southern Ontario Sprints 2018 Season Round #5

WHERE:
Brighton Speedway
775 County Rd 64
Brighton, Ontario K0K 1H0
Phone: 613-475-1102
Website: www.brightonspeedway.ca
Twitter: @BrightonSpdwy
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrightonSpdwy/

WHEN:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
Racing begins @ 7:00 p.m.

2018 SEASON FEATURE WINNERS
Dylan Westbrook – 1 (Brighton Speedway – June 16)
Cory Turner – 1 (Brighton Speedway – July 7)
About the Southern Ontario Sprints: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. 2018 marks the 23rd year of operation for the Southern Ontario Sprints tour. The 2018 schedule consists of 12 events at four different race tracks in Ontario; each SOS tour event pays a minimum of $1,200-to-win and $240-to-start. Visit www.SouthernOntarioSprints.ca for more information.

Website: www.SouthernOntarioSprints.ca
Twitter: @SOSsprints
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/SouthernOntarioSprints
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/SOSsprints

The Southern Ontario Sprints would like to thank their 2018 partners, including Brighton Speedway, Merrittville Speedway, Ohsweken Speedway, South Buxton Raceway, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum, www.ImageFactor.ca, and Kreitz Oval Track Parts.

