Kerry Madsen Prevails in All Stars Return to Knoxville! Garner Wins 360 Main

By Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 28, 2018) – Kerry Madsen took home $5,000 for his charge from the seventh row to victory Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway with the All Star Circuit of Champions on Weiler Night. It was the series first appearance at Knoxville since 2011. With 56 cars in the field, the St. Mary’s, New South Wales, Australia native earned his twentieth career win at the famous half-mile oval aboard the Tod Quiring #2m. Clint Garner topped a 44-car field in the 360 class. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota driver will try to defend his 2017 Knoxville 360 Nationals title next weekend.

The feature for the All Stars got off to a rough start, when a slow pace on the parade lap saw cars stacking up. Austin McCarl got the worst end of the situation, and ended up spinning to a stop with top wing damage. Once the 25-lap event was green, Matt Juhl took the point ahead of Terry McCarl, Brooke Tatnell, Lynton Jeffrey and Carson Macedo.

Sammy Swindell made an early move from sixth to fourth early, before Trey Starks found himself upside down in turn one with three laps in the books. He was o.k. The restart saw Juhl leading Terry McCarl, Tatnell, Swindell and Chad Kemenah. Swindell would gain third when the green fell. Juhl and McCarl separated themselves a bit from the pack, but on the twelfth lap, the leader slowed and exited with a driveline issue.

McCarl assumed the lead by a healthy margin. Disaster struck with 14 laps down, however. McCarl jumped the turn one cushion and flipped hard into turn two. He walked away from the crash. Now Swindell assumed the lead ahead of Kemenah, Tatnell, Kerry Madsen (up from 13th) and Paul McMahan. Tatnell moved into second on the restart, but Madsen was on the move, and slid from fourth to second on lap 16.

A great race for the lead developed with Swindell and Madsen swapping the point twice. Madsen would finally lead on lap 20. A final caution came out for Macedo, who blew his right rear tire with three to go. On that restart, Sam Hafertepe Jr. had issues and spun.

Madsen would pull away to win his second All Star show in as many nights over Swindell, Kemenah, Brian Brown and Tatnell. Spencer Bayston, hard-charger Dominic Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason and McMahan rounded out the top ten. McMahan set quick time over the large field, while Hafertepe, Juhl, Lynton Jeffrey, Macedo and Brown won heats. Tony Stewart was the D main winner, while Rager Phillips won the C, Gio Scelzi took the B, and Juhl and Terry McCarl claimed the Dashes.

“He will not go away, will he?” said Madsen in Victory Lane of his battle with Swindell. “He’s an absolute legend and one of my heroes growing up. I can’t believe he’s still going. Everyone asks what’s been wrong with us. We’ve actually been quick, but we haven’t caught many breaks. Last night (at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota) was a great night, and Guy Forbrook has been working hard. That thing was a rocket ship tonight. Obviously, to win a race like this you have to have a great racecar. This is a good time to get good.”

“We weren’t in this car until Thursday night, and we’ve had some things to work on,” said Swindell of his Thone Motorsports #59 team. “Our Dashes we seem to back up, but we seem to get a lot better for the main. That was a heck of a start on the first lap. We were able to get by Brown there on the berm. We were able to get to fourth right away. There’s a few things we struggled with towards the end, but it’s a heck of a start with this team. At my age, we’re not supposed to be doing this, but we’re proving them wrong every night.”

“I think we got better in the long runs,” said Kemenah. “I messed up on the one restart. We’ve kind of struggled all year long, so this deal here can give us some momentum coming into a pretty important week coming up here. The last few races we’ve been getting better, and we’ll just keep plugging away.”

The non-stop 360 feature was also entertaining. Aussie Scott Bogucki led the 18-lapper early over Nate Van Haaften, Clint Garner and Jamie Ball. Garner quickly took second from Van Haaften. Behind them, Jamie Ball, Sawyer Phillips and Gio Scelzi were slicing and dicing for position. Ball and Phillips exchanged fourth a number of times, while Scelzi moved into third, passing both of them on lap eight.

The leaders were in lapped traffic by the ninth circuit, and two laps later, Bogucki was slowed behind a lapper on the cushion. Garner pounced into the lead and pulled away from there. His 38th 360 win here came ahead of Bogucki, Scelzi, Phillips and a hard-charging Terry McCarl (from 18th). Thomas Kennedy, Ball, Skylar Gee, Van Haaften and Calvin Landis completed the top ten. Van Haaften set quick time, while Dylan Peterson, Brooke Tatnell, Tom Lenz, McCarl and Matt Covington won heats. Blake Hahn was the C main winner, and Ryan Giles claimed the B.

“It was a good race,” said Garner in Victory Lane. “I was so happy to be up front in that thing. Just last weekend, I qualified bad, and I know how easy that can happen. I’m just grateful to be here. It’s so hard to do. There were good cars. When I caught (Matt) Moro as a lapped car, I knew better than even to attempt to make a move. He’s just in the back. He was hauling the mail. It was just about starting positions at that point.”

The 28th Annual Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank get underway on Thursday, August 2 and continue through Saturday, August 4. For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com

410 Results

Time Trials Group A (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, OK (3), 15.364; 2. 26, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (1), 15.399; 3. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (7), 15.489; 4. 4, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (8), 15.553; 5. 9, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (2), 15.590; 6. 83, Cory Eliason, Selma, CA (10), 15.622; 7. 70S, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (9), 15.664; 8. 21AU, Jordyn Brazier, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (12), 15.717; 9. 35, Tyler Esh, Lancaster, PA (6), 15.836; 10. 98, Carl Bowser, Cabot, PA (11), 15.859; 11. 10, Clyde Knipp, California, MO (4), 15.907; 12. 28, Allan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust. (5), 16.113

Time Trials Group B (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 13, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN (9), 15.338; 2. 59, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN (2), 15.381; 3. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11), 15.654; 4. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (6), 15.697; 5. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (4), 15.702; 6. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (7), 15.758; 7. 70, Dave Blaney, High Point, NC (5), 15.820; 8. 27, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (10), 16.154; 9. 7, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (3), 16.339; 10. 7X, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), 16.470; 11. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (1), 16.689

Time Trials Group C (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), 15.368; 2. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (6), 15.404; 3. 12, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (2), 15.410; 4. 39, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (7), 15.449; 5. 71, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (1), 15.479; 6. 7K, Cale Conley, Vienna, WV (10), 15.667; 7. 24R, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (4), 15.748; 8. 35V, Jamie Veal, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (3), 15.797; 9. 14, Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN (9), 15.832; 10. 3, Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (5), 15.958; 11. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (11), 16.447

Time Trials Group D (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (6), 15.440; 2. 10H, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (1), 15.599; 3. 3G, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (3), 15.638; 4. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (5), 15.652; 5. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (10), 15.657; 6. 67, Ryan Robinson, Foresthill, CA (8), 15.663; 7. 97G, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (11), 15.683; 8. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (7), 15.726; 9. 11, Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, PA (4), 15.743; 10. 22, Brandon Spithaler, Evans City, PA (9), 16.366; 11. 1AJ, Trevor Mell, Harwood, ND (2), 17.747

Time Trials Group E (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (4), 15.530; 2. 41S, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (8), 15.545; 3. 44, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (3), 15.607; 4. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (1), 15.685; 5. 29, Willie Croft, Roseville, CA (7), 15.805; 6. 3K, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (10), 15.877; 7. 75, Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust. (6), 16.016; 8. 19P, Paige Polyak, Tiffin, OH (11), 16.066; 9. 5H, Sammy Walsh, Orangeville, NSW, Aust. (9), 16.177; 10. 85, Chase Wanner, Batavia, IA (5), 16.517; 11. 84, Brandon Hanks, Burlison, TN (2), NT

Overall Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 13, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN (21), 15.338; 2. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Knoxville, IA (3), 15.364; 3. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (31), 15.368; 4. 59, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN (14), 15.381; 5. 26, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (1), 15.399; 6. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (29), 15.404; 7. 12, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (25), 15.410; 8. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (40), 15.440; 9. 39, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (30), 15.449; 10. 71, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (24), 15.479; 11. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (7), 15.489; 12. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (49), 15.530; 13. 41S, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (53), 15.545; 14. 4, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (8), 15.553; 15. 9, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (2), 15.590; 16. 10H, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (35), 15.599; 17. 44, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (48), 15.607; 18. 83, Cory Eliason, Selma, CA (10), 15.622; 19. 3G, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (37), 15.638; 20. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (39), 15.652; 21. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (23), 15.654; 22. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (44), 15.657; 23. 67, Ryan Robinson, Foresthill, CA (42), 15.663; 24. 70S, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (9), 15.664; 25. 7K, Cale Conley, Vienna, WV (33), 15.667; 26. 97G, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (45), 15.683; 27. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (46), 15.685; 28. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (18), 15.697; 29. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (16), 15.702; 30. 21AU, Jordyn Brazier, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (12), 15.717; 31. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (41), 15.726; 32. 11, Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, PA (38), 15.743; 33. 24R, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (27), 15.748; 34. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (19), 15.758; 35. 35V, Jamie Veal, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (26), 15.797; 36. 29, Willie Croft, Roseville, CA (52), 15.805; 37. 70, Dave Blaney, High Point, NC (17), 15.820; 38. 14, Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN (32), 15.832; 39. 35, Tyler Esh, Lancaster, PA (6), 15.836; 40. 98, Carl Bowser, Cabot, PA (11), 15.859; 41. 3K, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (55), 15.877; 42. 10, Clyde Knipp, California, MO (4), 15.907; 43. 3, Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (28), 15.958; 44. 75, Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust. (51), 16.016; 45. 19P, Paige Polyak, Tiffin, OH (56), 16.066; 46. 28, Allan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust. (5), 16.113; 47. 27, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (22), 16.154; 48. 5H, Sammy Walsh, Orangeville, NSW, Aust. (54), 16.177; 49. 7, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (15), 16.339; 50. 22, Brandon Spithaler, Evans City, PA (43), 16.366; 51. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (34), 16.447; 52. 7X, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (20), 16.470; 53. 85, Chase Wanner, Batavia, IA (50), 16.517; 54. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (13), 16.689; 55. 1AJ, Trevor Mell, Harwood, ND (36), 17.747; 56. 84, Brandon Hanks, Burlison, TN (47), NT

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:08.8: 1. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2); 2. Wayne Johnson (4); 3. Parker Price-Miller (1); 4. Cory Eliason (6) / 5. Joey Saldana (3); 6. Jeff Swindell (7); 7. Jordyn Brazier (8) / 8. Rager Phillips (5); 9. Tyler Esh (9) / 10. Carl Bowser (10); 11. Clyde Knipp (11); 12. Allan Woods (12)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:09.9: 1. Matt Juhl (1); 2. Paul McMahan (4); 3. Tasker Phillips (2); 4. Sammy Swindell (3) / 5. Josh Schneiderman (6); 6. RJ Johnson (5); 7. Dave Blaney (7) / 8. John Carney II (9); 9. Bob Weuve (10) / 10. Tucker Klaasmeyer (8) DNS – Carson McCarl

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:10.0: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 2. Spencer Bayston (1); 3. Kerry Madsen (3); 4. Terry McCarl (4) / 5. Gio Scelzi (5); 6. Cale Conley (6); 7. Rico Abreu (7) / 8. Jac Haudenschild (10); 9. Jamie Veal (8) / 10. Tony Stewart (9); 11. Bobby Mincer (11)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Carson Macedo (2); 2. Chad Kemenah (3); 3. Austin McCarl (1); 4. Aaron Reutzel (4) / 5. Ryan Robinson (6); 6. Hunter Schuerenberg (7); 7. Davey Heskin (5) / 8. Ryan Smith (9); 9. Brandon Spithaler (10) / 10. Trevor Mell (11); 11. AJ Moeller (8)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:12.7: 1. Brian Brown (4); 2. Brooke Tatnell (1); 3. Trey Starks (2); 4. Tim Kaeding (6) / 5. Dominic Scelzi (3); 6. Paige Polyak (8); 7. Willie Croft (5) / 8. Sammy Walsh (9); 9. Chase Wanner (10) / 10. Glen Saville (7) DNS – Brandon Hanks

D main (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Tony Stewart (1); 2. Carl Bowser (2) / 3. Bobby Mincer (6); 4. Clyde Knipp (7); 5. Carson McCarl (8); 6. Trevor Mell (5); 7. Glen Saville (3); 8. Tucker Klaasmeyer (4); DNS – AJ Moeller, Allan Woods

C main (started), 10 Laps, 2:58.1: 1. Rager Phillips (1); 2. Ryan Smith (2); 3. John Carney II (5); 4. Jac Haudenschild (3); 5. Tony Stewart (11); 6. Jamie Veal (6); 7. Sammy Walsh (4); 8. Tyler Esh (7); 9. Carl Bowser (12); 10. Bob Weuve (10); 11. Brandon Spithaler (8); 12. Chase Wanner (9);

Dash one (started), 4 Laps, 1:08.9: 1. Matt Juhl (1); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (3); 3. Brian Brown (6); 4. Sammy Swindell (2); 5. Spencer Bayston (5); 6. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (4)

Dash two (started), 4 Laps, 1:08.4: 1. Terry McCarl (1); 2. Brooke Tatnell (2); 3. Carson Macedo (3); 4. Chad Kemenah (6); 5. Paul McMahan (5); 6. Wayne Johnson (4)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:31.5: 1. Gio Scelzi (2); 2. Joey Saldana (1); 3. Dominic Scelzi (3); 4. Ryan Robinson (4) / 5. Josh Schneiderman (5); 6. Hunter Schuerenberg (8); 7. Jeff Swindell (6); 8. Rico Abreu (11); 9. Davey Heskin (9); 10. Jordyn Brazier (12); 11. Cale Conley (7); 12. Rager Phillips (16); 13. Willie Croft (14); 14. Ryan Smith (17); 15. Paige Polyak (10); 16. Dave Blaney (13) DNS – RJ Johnson

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Kerry Madsen (13); 2. Sammy Swindell (7); 3. Chad Kemenah (8); 4. Brian Brown (5); 5. Brooke Tatnell (4); 6. Spencer Bayston (9); 7. Dominic Scelzi (23); 8. Aaron Reutzel (18); 9. Cory Eliason (19); 10. Paul McMahan (10); 11. Tim Kaeding (20); 12. Austin McCarl (16); 13. Joey Saldana (22); 14. Lynton Jeffrey (3); 15. Parker Price-Miller (14); 16. Carson Macedo (6); 17. Tasker Phillips (17); 18. Wayne Johnson (12); 19. Ryan Robinson (24); 20. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (11); 21. Terry McCarl (2); 22. Matt Juhl (1); 23. Dave Blaney (26); 24. Jac Haudenschild (25); 25. Trey Starks (15); 26. Gio Scelzi (21). Lap Leaders: Juhl 1-11, T. McCarl 12-14, S. Swindell 15-19, K. Madsen 20-25. Hard-charger: D. Scelzi.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 3, Nate Van Haaften, Otley, IA (22), 15.859; 2. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (13), 15.944; 3. 71, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (1), 15.952; 4. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (4), 15.982; 5. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (7), 15.988; 6. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (27), 16.011; 7. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (29), 16.042; 8. 17W, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (11), 16.055; 9. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (20), 16.095; 10. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (2), 16.099; 11. 88, Scottie McDonald, Porter, TX (6), 16.110; 12. 33M, Mason Daniel, Springville, CA (3), 16.119; 13. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (15), 16.139; 14. 21K, Thomas Kennedy, Winnipeg, MB, Can. (44), 16.158; 15. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (33), 16.171; 16. 13M, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (30), 16.174; 17. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (23), 16.180; 18. 4, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA (32), 16.233; 19. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (38), 16.236; 20. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (16), 16.248; 21. 25, Dylan Peterson, Hartford, SD (14), 16.265; 22. 14, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.266; 23. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (17), 16.269; 24. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (37), 16.355; 25. 28C, Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO (25), 16.364; 26. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (19), 16.391; 27. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (42), 16.396; 28. 40C, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (18), 16.457; 29. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (9), 16.483; 30. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (24), 16.507; 31. 17, Mitch Faccinto, Fresno, CA (21), 16.538; 32. 5M, Troy Manteufel, St. Peter, MN (39), 16.541; 33. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (40), 16.559; 34. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (28), 16.569; 35. 98, Chris Masters, Napa, CA (5), 16.577; 36. 75, Tyler Blank, California, MO (8), 16.602; 37. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (10), 16.618; 38. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (26), 16.630; 39. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (41), 16.664; 40. 03, Shayle Bade, Lincoln, NE (35), 16.678; 41. 02, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (31), 16.714; 42. 86, Tony Bruce Jr., Owasso, OK (36), 16.765; 43. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (34), NT; 44. 13MJ, Brandon Halverson, Jackson, MN (43), NT.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.3: 1. Dylan Peterson (2); 2. Christian Bowman (1); 3. Sawyer Phillips (5); 4. Josh Higday (3); 5. Nate Van Haaften (6); 6. Scottie McDonald (4); 7. Tyler Blank (8); 8. Don Droud Jr. (9); 9. Mitch Faccinto (7)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.5: 1. Brooke Tatnell (2); 2. Joe Beaver (1); 3. Clint Garner (6); 4. Ryan Giles (3); 5. Mason Daniel (4); 6. Nathan Mills (5); 7. Tony Bruce Jr. (9); 8. Troy Manteufel (7); 9. Alex Hill (8)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.1: 1. Tom Lenz (2); 2. McKenna Haase (4); 3. Gio Scelzi (6); 4. Cody Wehrle (1); 5. Jon Agan (3); 6. Tasker Phillips (9); 7. Chris Martin (7); 8. Harli White (5); 9. Mitchell Alexander (8)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 1:57.9: 1. Terry McCarl (2); 2. Thomas Kennedy (4); 3. Josh Baughman (3); 4. Scott Bogucki (6); 5. Skylar Gee (5); 6. Blake Hahn (8); 7. Dustin Clark (1); 8. John Anderson (7) DNS – Brandon Halverson

Heat five (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.5: 1. Matt Covington (1); 2. Calvin Landis (4); 3. Matt Moro (3); 4. Jamie Ball (6); 5. Jonathan Cornell (2); 6. Shayle Bade (8); 7. Brad Comegys (5); 8. Chris Masters (7)

C main (started), 8 Laps, 2:21.3: 1. Blake Hahn (3); 2. Tasker Phillips (7); 3. Alex Hill (1); 4. Shayle Bade (4) / 5. Tony Bruce Jr. (6); 6. Mitchell Alexander (2); 7. Don Droud Jr. (5) DNS – Brandon Halverson

B main (started), 10 Laps, 3:01.0: 1. Ryan Giles (1); 2. Jon Agan (2); 3. Josh Baughman (3); 4. Matt Moro (4) / 5. Cody Wehrle (8); 6. Jonathan Cornell (5); 7. Chris Martin (13); 8. Tasker Phillips (16); 9. Tyler Blank (14); 10. Dustin Clark (9); 11. Blake Hahn (17); 12. Shayle Bade (18); 13. Mitch Faccinto (11); 14. Alex Hill (19); 15. Chris Masters (15); 16. John Anderson (12); 17. Joe Beaver (7); 18. Christian Bowman (6); 19. Matt Covington (10) DNS – Troy Manteufel

A main (started), 18 Laps, 5:41.7: 1. Clint Garner (4); 2. Scott Bogucki (1); 3. Gio Scelzi (3); 4. Sawyer Phillips (5); 5. Terry McCarl (18); 6. Thomas Kennedy (10); 7. Jamie Ball (6); 8. Skylar Gee (9); 9. Nate Van Haaften (2); 10. Calvin Landis (11); 11. Brooke Tatnell (13); 12. Ryan Giles (21); 13. Mason Daniel (14); 14. McKenna Haase (8); 15. Dylan Peterson (12); 16. Jon Agan (22); 17. Josh Baughman (23); 18. Nathan Mills (7); 19. Matt Moro (24); 20. Scottie McDonald (17); 21. Harli White (16); 22. Brad Comegys (19); 23. Josh Higday (20); 24. Tom Lenz (15). Lap Leaders: Bogucki 1-10, Garner 11-18. Hard-charger: T. McCarl.